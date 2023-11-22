Fred Sirieix: age, Instagram, his fiancée 'Fruitcake,' children & more

By Jenny Mensah

The First Dates star is part of the cast on I'm A Celeb 2023. Find out more about him here, including his age, children and his beloved fiancée.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another year and things are already hotting up.

The cast have been showing us what they're about so far, with everyone from Nigel Farage to Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn entering the jungle.

There's already been some controversy, which surprisingly Fred Sirieix has found himself in the centre of, but how much do you know about the French star?

Find out more about Fred Sirieix below including his age, relationship status, Instagram, his conflict with Nella Rose and how he found fame in the UK.

How old is Fred Sirieix?

Fred Sirieix was born on 27th January 1972 making him 51 years old at the time of writing this article.

Where is Fred Sirieix from?

Fred Sirieix is from Limoges in the central south-west area of France. He is a maître d' worked in aMichelin star restaurant in France before moving to London to work as the head waiter at a restaurant called La Tante Claire in Chelsea, west London, where he worked as chef de rang, then went on to work at Le Gavroche, Sartoria and Brasserie Roux.

Fred best known for featuring on Channel 4's First Dates. His parents both worked in healthcare, which inspired him to work in hospitality. He told The Guardian: "The conversation around the dinner table was all about patient care. It was about making sure people had a good experience."

He has gone on to feature in an ITV buddy reality, travelling and food show with Gordon Ramsey and Gino D'Acampo called Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip. He also presented BBC Two's Million Pound Menu.

Fred has also released a book titled First Dates: The Art of Love and a song La Vie Continue.

What happened between Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose?

This week saw Fred get into a sticky situation when he discussed his age with the YouTube star. He remarked while doing the cooking that at 51 he was old enough to be Nella's father and the next day she told the star she was offended. Nella explained that she felt the comments were hurtful because she had told Fred how her father had died. Nella, who has lost both her parents, told Fred she only gives people one chance to disrespect her and went on to say that she won't be talking to or eating any food cooked by the Frenchman.

Who is Fred Sirieix's fiancée 'Fruitcake'?

Fred's Sirieix's fiancée is known affectionately as 'Fruitcake'. As Fred recalled on the show, he met her while walking down the street in Peckham and was captivated by her eyes and smile.

The pair are set to be wed in Jamaica next year.

Following the Nella Rose drama, Fred's partner has broken her silence on the subject with a supportive message, which read: "Tough watch for some of the show tonight but Fred did us so proud – we know his intention would never be to upset anyone. Keep your head up Fred – we love you.' Fred met Fruitcake nine years ago when they caught each others eye each other when walking through Peckham, London"

What is Fred Sirieix's Instagram?

You can find Fred on Instagram at @fred_sirieix.

Does Fred Sirieix have any children?

Fred has two children from a previous relationship, Andrea and Lucien. Andreas, According to social media, she is a professional diver and an Adidas ambassador. She was also named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2020 and claimed a spot on Team GB’s Olympic team for Tokyo in 2020. She came seventh in the 10m platform event.

What has Fred Sirieix said about being on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

Fred admits he's scared of absolutely "everything", adding: "I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!"

Despite that, he decided to go on I'm A Celeb because he didn't want anything to limit him due fears. “I knew it was serious when I got the call,” he said. “I got scared and I don’t like to be limited by fear.

“But then I thought, ‘Ok this is a challenge’ and I knew I wanted to do it. It’s a challenge to be away from my friends, family, comfort, only drinking water, no coffee, no wine, no mustard on my steak and - in fact - no steak! I am seeing this as a wellness retreat. It’s an opportunity to get closer to myself inside my head and to see life through a different lens and in a place I feel uncomfortable.”

“I would love to make my children proud,” he said of his family watching at home. “As my son said to me recently: ‘Don’t worry daddy, there is nothing that you are going to be buried with that is going to kill you!’”

Fred believes the food rations and boredom will be the most difficult thing to cope with, but the trials will be a blessing when it comes to keeping him occupied.

“Doing challenges will be a blessing on the day and take my mind somewhere else,” he says. “No, the main challenge is going to be the potential boredom.” “But what I am looking forward to is being away from the phone and emails. The phone is my biggest addiction.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.