Danielle Harold, Instagram, age, roles, boyfriend and more on the I'm A Celeb 2023 star

Eastenders star Danielle Harold takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The former EastEnders star is among those in the I'm A Celeb 2023 lineup this year, but how much do you know about the actress.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns for another year, with the popular reality TV show returning last Sunday 19th November.

The cast have already been showing us what they're about so for, with everyone from Josie Gibson to Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn entering the jungle.

Once such campmate is Danielle Harold, but how much do you know about the pint-sized EastEnders star?

Find out more about Danielle Harold below including her age, relationship status, Instagram and how she found fame as Lola.

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

How old is Danielle Harold?

Danielle Harold was on born 30th May 1992, making her 31 at the time of writing this article.

Danielle Harold at The British Soap Awards 2022. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Where is Danielle Harold from?

Danielle Harold is an English actress who was born in Lewisham. She is best known for playing Lola Pearce in EastEnders. She is also known for having just one GCSE and missing a year of school due to illness.

Why was Lola written out of EastEnders?

Danielle Harold's character was written out of EastEnders by being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The powerful and heart-wrenching storyline earned Harold a National Television Award. She was also nominated for three British Soap Awards and went home on the night with the gong for Best Leading Performer.

Does Danielle Harold have a boyfriend?

Danielle Harold's character was married to Jay Brown (played by Jamie Borthwick). She has been linked to her co-star Jamie for this reason, but she states that they aren't in a relationship. peaking to Fabulous magazine earlier this year, she said: "I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s too funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!”

She added: "I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got."

On whether she'd be looking for romance in the jungle, she said: "I am single and no ‘I am not looking for love’!"

What is Danielle Harold in and why is she famous?

Other than EastEnders, Danielle Harold was also known for appearing in the television series Jamie's Dream School, which was a seven-part British TV documentary with Jamie Oliver which first aired on Channel 4 in 2011. She was seen as one of the brightest of the students. She was even given a tour of Cambridge University by David Starkey, who found her very intelligent and thought she would be a good choice for Uni, but she decided to study acting and auditioned for several roles.

She has also appeared in an episode of Casualty and horror comedy Fanged Up in 2017, Two Graves, Monster, Dead Ringer and Pleasureland in 2018, The Tombs in 2019 and Next Door in 2020.

What is Danielle Harold's Instagram?

You can find Danielle on Instagram at @danielle_harold.

Watch Danielle Harold’s I’m A Celeb intro VT

What has Danielle Harold said about being on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

Danielle says she's decided to go on I'm A Celeb as it's finally a chance for her to show people who she really is behind her BBC1 character. The 31-year-old explained: "It’s been a crazy, crazy year and so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous. This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new."

She has a phobia of rats, even though she's faced plenty of fake ones on the soap. "It’s going to be interesting to see how I face up to my fears. I particularly don’t like rats," she admitted. "I have seen rats out in London and I hate them. It’s the thought of their teeth. People say they won’t harm me but I am like, ‘Have they been to the dentist?!’ I am so scared of them.”

She also admits she has a cola obsession and rather than weaning herself off the fizzy pop, she's actually drank more on the pop.

“I love snacking and rather than weaning myself off them in the run up, I have gone the opposite way,” she admits. “And so, I have been drinking tons of cola instead of a little and rather than one cup of tea in the morning – which I love – I’ve been drinking three cups!”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.