Where is Grace Dent and why did she leave I'm A Celeb?

Grace Dent has left I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The food critic has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Find out why and if anyone will be taking her spot.

Grace Dent has left the I'm A Celeb jungle.

The restaurant critic was part of the starting line-up for the celebrity-based competition, which takes place in the Australian jungle.

However, a statement was released which announced she had departed from the show "on medical grounds".

Find out more about the Grace Dent and why she left the show, plus if anyone is set to replace her.

Where is Grace Dent?

The food critic is no longer on I'm A Celeb, after leaving the show "on medical grounds".

Why has Grace Dent left I'm a celeb?

Grace Dent has quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after 10 days on "medical grounds". A spokesperson for ITV said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace Dent has looked unwell the last few days and she has previously been seen on camera saying she wanted to "go home". It is not clear what Grace's illness was or the exact medical reasons for her departure, but fans on the show remarked upon how she looked like she had lost weight.

Grace has since been spotted boarding a flight back to the UK. According to The Sun, a source close to the show said she was "feeling like s*** and she just wanted to get on that plane and sleep".

How long was Grace Dent on I'm A Celeb?

Grace Dent was on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for a total of 10 days. She entered the launch show alongside Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold and Fred Sirieix. The four took part in The Pole Challenge, which was a twist on the show's classic Walk the Plank challenge.

Grace Dent ‘very misunderstood’ in I’m A Celeb intro VT

Will Grace Dent still get paid?

Since Grace Dent stayed in the I'm A Celeb camp for over a full week and has appeared to leave for medical reasons, it's likely she'll receive her full pay for appearing on the show.

Who will replace Grace Dent in the bushtucker trial?

Grace was set to take part in the Down the Tubes trial alongside This Morning presenter Josie Gibson on tonight's show this Monday (17th November). However, EastEnders star Danielle Harold is now set to take her place after receiving the third highest number of votes to take part.

Who is Grace Dent's partner?

Grace's partner is called Charles. There isn't much known about him, but it's believed they met in Liverpool. Dent has admitted that she followed him on Instagram before they got together because they knew people in common and accoring to The Sun, she's sad he is "absolutely gorgeous". Dent was previously married and despite her divorce from her ex-husband, she's said to still love her wedding dress.

According to The Mirror, she said: "I’ve still got the dress that I got married in. I’m not married to him anymore. But I’ve still got that dress. We’d just had a very informal marriage, we got married in Vegas, and I’ve still got the dress. I love the dress – this is the problem! I’ve still got that dress and I can’t quite give it away."