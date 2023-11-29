Jamie Lynn Spears leaves I'm A Celeb "on medical grounds"

Jamie Lynn Spears has just left I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

The Zoey 101 star and sister of Britney Spears has quit the show, ITV have confirmed.,

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The actress, singer and sister of pop icon Britney Spears has officially quit the show, as announced by ITV, who shared on the official I'm A Celeb Twitter account: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3ZalOP7hYA — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2023

Spears struggled throughout the show, often crying due to missing her children. Last night's episode on Tuesday 28th November, saw her appearing to phone home on the old fashioned British telephone box at camp.

The actress and former Dancing With The Stars contestant also took herself away from her campmates to cry. However, during her stay, Spears did complete a trial in last week's episode, which saw her win 10 stars for the group.

The 32-year-old star's last appearance on the show will be on Wednesday night's episode.

The news comes after the departure of Grace Dent, who also left the show on medical grounds.

The food critic's departure was confirmed on Saturday's, with a letter in which she told her camp mates that her "heart is broken".

Dent had been due to face the bushtucker trial, Down The Tubes, on Monday night's instalment, with EastEnders star Danielle Harold taking her place instead.

More to follow...

Why has Jamie Lynn Spears left I'm a celeb?

Jamie Lynn Spears has left the ITV show "on medical grounds". A statement from the show confirmed: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

How long was Jamie Lynn Spears on I'm A Celeb?

Jamie Lynn was on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for approximately 11 days. She was one of the celebrities who struggled the most in the jungle and announced she was going to leave the show on several occasions. She struck up a friendship with the likes of Sam Thompson in the camp and shared the personal story with Tony Bellew and Fred Sirieux about how her daughter nearly died from a freak drowning accident.

Will Jamie Lynn Spears still get paid for I'm A Celeb?

Since Jamie Lynn stayed in the I'm A Celeb camp for over a full week and has appeared to leave for medical reasons, it's likely she'll receive her full pay for appearing on the show.