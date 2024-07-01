Mel C wants to play Glastonbury with the Spice Girls: "Let's manifest!"

The star dropped by the Chris Moyles Show's camper van this morning to talk about her surprise appearance at the festival.

By Radio X

Melanie C has told Chris Moyles that the Spice Girls playing Glastonbury would be the "absolute ultimate"... but that she'll continue performing at the festival solo "While they're still making their minds up."

The star made a surprise appearance during Orbital's set at The Park stage on Saturday night to perform their track Spicy, which samples the girl band.

Melanie C and Orbital - Glastonbury 2024 How amazing was Melanie C’s surprise performance with Orbital at Glastonbury on Saturday night! 💜 #MelanieC #SpiceGirls #Orbital #Wannabe #Glastonbury Posted by Spice Girls Net on Sunday, June 30, 2024

It's not the first time the former Sporty Spice has made a surprise appearance at Worthy Farm - in 2022, she appeared during Blossoms' set for a version of Spice Up Your Life.

Joining the Radio X presenter in his camper van outside the festival this morning (Monday 1st July), the singer was asked by Chris if she knew organiser Emily Eavis personally.

"Can you text her and go, Hi, it's me, can I play the Pyramid Stage next year please?" he asked.

"Do you know what, I wouldn't want to be THAT person," Mel replied. "But I've met Emily a few times - what an amazing job. Glasto - it feels like it gets better and better."

Chris related how he'd swung by the Block 9 stage during the afternoon when it was fairly empty and decided this would be the perfect place for him to DJ

Mel asked: Why aren't you DJing there?"

"Because I don't have Emily's number," said Chris.

"Do you want me to try and get it for you?" asked Mel.

Chris offered to ask Emily Eavis if she'd give Mel her own Glastonbury slot at a future festival... "Or do you want to do it with them other girls you used to be in a band with?"

"Do you know what?" Mel replied, "I think there's room for both.

"The absolute ultimate would be to do it with the Spice Girls. There's nothing I would like more.

"But you know, while they're still making their minds up... I'll keep practising."

"Shall we start the rumour already?" the former Sporty Spice laughed. "It doesn't get rumoured every year! It's something you never hear! Let's all manifest!"