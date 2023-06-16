Arctic Monkeys release extra tickets for London shows at Emirates Stadium

16 June 2023, 16:57

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner
Arctic Monkeys have shared a limited amount of tickets for Emirates Stadium. Picture: PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Sheffield rockers have given fans an extra chance to see them live in London on their trio of dates this weekend. Find out how to buy tickets.

Arctic Monkeys have released extra tickets to their London shows.

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley take to the stage this week for three nights at the home of Arsenal F.C. Emirates Stadium.

Tickets were previously sold out, but the band have given fans another chance to be there with a final ticket release.

Buy extra tickets for Arctic Monkeys dates via Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys at London's Emirates Stadium: Stage times, support, tickets, travel and more

So far, the band have played dates at the likes of Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich, Middlesborough and Swansea, Southampton, plus two epic homecoming dates at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park.

The band have been treating fans to bangers from across their career, opening with classic tracks from their early records and playing hits across their seven albums Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not (2006), Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011), AM (2013), Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018 and The Car (2022).

After playing their trio of gigs at Emirates Stadium, Arctic Monkeys will head to Ireland for an outside show at Dublin's Marlay Park, before playing a headline set at Glastonbury Festival and heading up to Scotland for an epic finish at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys open first of two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park with A Certain Romance

See Arctic Monkeys' remaining UK tour dates:

  • Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
  • Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
  • Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys kick off first of two Manchester shows with Fluorescent Adolescent

