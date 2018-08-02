VIDEO: Watch Arctic Monkeys' Stunning Performance Of Do I Wanna Know?

Relive Alex Turner and Matt Helders' epic stripped-back performance from the Radio X archives.

Arctic Monkeys are currently on the road, playing US dates, playing their new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album and putting their spin on everything from The Strokes to The White Stripes.

But four years ago the frontman Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders visited the Radio X studios for a very stripped-back version of their Do I Wanna Know? banger.

It might be an absolute belter during their live shows, but the pair managed to transform the AM track into a quiet and intimate ballad.

Watch them perform their 2013 track in our video above.

Watch Alex Turner and co cover The White Stripes' The Union Forever here:

Meanwhile, Miles Kane has given his verdict on Alex Turner's new hair.

The Last Shadow Puppets bandmates have experimented with different hairstyles over the years, but last month saw the Arctic Monkeys frontman pull off his most daring yet, swapping his long locks for a completely shaved head.

Miles Kane isn't a stranger to a number two, wearing the look himself when the band were promoting their Everything You've Come To Expect album.

Naturally, when he came in to visit Radio X, Chris Moyles asked him what thought of his bessie mate's new 'do.

