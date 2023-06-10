Arctic Monkeys open first of two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park with A Certain Romance: Full setlist

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers made a triumphant return to their hometown with the first of two Hillsborough Park shows. Find out what was on their setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys made a triumphant return to their hometown, playing a headline set at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield for the first time ever.

In what was the first of two nights at the venue, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook played a 21-song set, which opened with A Certain Romance, giving the Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not track its tour debut and playing it's full band version for the first time since 2013.

What followed was a performance of epic proportions, with the Yorkshire crowd being treated to classic which have been given an outing throughout the tour so far alongside more recent favourites from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car.

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played on night one at Hillsborough Park with their full setlist below.

▶ Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance - Live at Sheffield Hillsborough Park - 9th June 2023 [Full Video]



📷yt/MrNovember69 pic.twitter.com/NkFgijvw5T — Portal Arctic Monkeys 🇧🇷🪩 (@portalmonkeysbr) June 10, 2023

READ MORE: The story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on Friday 9th June

1. A Certain Romance (Tour debut & first full band performance since 2013)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

5. Crying Lightning

6. Teddy Picker

7. Four Out of Five (Followed by piano interlude)

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Sculptures of Anything Goes

11. Cornerstone

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys will play their second homecoming show at Hillsborough Park tonight on Saturday 10th of June.

READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 2nd June 2023

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album