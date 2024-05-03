Britpop's 25 best lyrics

3 May 2024, 16:07 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 16:09

Cigarettes & Alcohol by Oasis: a classic Britpop lyric
Cigarettes & Alcohol by Oasis: a classic Britpop lyric. Picture: James Fry/Getty Images

The witty wordplay of some of the best tunes of the 90s: themes of youth, love, and rebellion, mixing clever storytelling and nostalgic charm. Here are some of the best examples!

  1. "Oh, in your council home, he jumped on your bones / Now you're taking it time after time"

    Suede - Animal Nitrate

    Suede - Animal Nitrate (Remastered Official HD Video)

  2. "He's a twentieth century boy / With his hands on the rails / Trying not to be sick again"

    Blur - For Tomorrow

    Blur - For Tomorrow (Official Music Video)

  3. "She came from Greece, she had a thirst for knowledge / She studied sculpture at Saint Martin's College"

    Pulp - Common People

    Pulp - Common People

  4. "Drivel head wears her glad rags / She's got her keys, money and fags / I know that her mind is made up / To get rocked"

    Elastica - Line-Up

    Elastica - Line Up

  5. "A thousand thundering thrills await me / Facing insurmountable odds gratefully / The female of the species is more deadly than the male"

    Space - Female Of The Species

    Space - Female Of The Species

  6. "Libraries gave us power / Then work came and made us free / What price now / For a shallow piece of dignity?"

    Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life

    Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life

  7. "Is it my imagination, or have I finally found something worth living for?"

    Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol

    Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol (Official HD Remastered Video)

  8. "Shopping for kicks, got the weekend to get through / She's keeping the rain off her Saturday hairdo"

    Sleeper - Inbetweener

    Sleeper - Inbetweener (Video)

  9. "And then I missed my cue / Everybody had a laugh / And then went for an early bath, did you?"

    Shed Seven - Going For Gold

    Shed Seven - Going For Gold

  10. "I've got a sandstorm blowin' in my head / I'm seein' many colours but the only one that's coming through is red"

    Cast - Sandstorm

    Cast - Sandstorm

  11. "Where did you go? When things went wrong for you? When the knives came out for you?"

    The Bluetones - Slight Return

    The Bluetones - Slight Return

  12. "Can't get the stink off / He's been hanging 'round for days"

    Radiohead - Just

    Radiohead - Just

  13. "Blowing off the dust in the room where I forgot / I laid my plans in solid rock"

    Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train

    Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train (Official Video)

  14. "If this is heaven, then send me to hell / So stay in the light, don't take your eyes from the prize / Hey, there goes the bell"

    Dodgy - Good Enough

    Good Enough - Dodgy

  15. "Slip inside the eye of your mind / Don't you know you might find / A better place to play?"

    Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

    Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger

  16. "Are we like you? / I can't be sure / Of the scene as she turns / We are strange in our worlds"

    Supergrass - Alright

    Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)

  17. "Sugar smile savvy, the king of the kerb / Got a temper in the style of a bomb"

    Echobelly - King Of The Kerb

    Echobelly - King Of The Kerb (Video)

  18. "How many special people change? / How many lives are living strange? / Where were you while we were getting high?"

    Oasis - Champagned Supernova

    Oasis - Champagne Supernova (Official Video)

  19. "Streets like a jungle / So call the police / Following the herd / Down to Greece"

    Blur - Girls & Boys

    Blur - Girls And Boys (Official Music Video)

  20. "Well, you and I collapsed in love / And it looks like we might have made it"

    Blur - To The End

    Blur - To The End (Official Music Video)

  21. "Oh, is this the way they say the future's meant to feel? Or just 20,000 people standing in a field?"

    Pulp - Sorted For E's And Wizz

    Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz (Video)

  22. "Got a low, low feeling around me / And a stone cold feeling inside / And I just can't stop messing my mind up / Or wasting my time"

    Supergrass - Moving

    Supergrass - Moving (Official HD Video)

  23. "Karma police, arrest this man / He talks in maths / He buzzes like a fridge / He's like a detuned radio"

    Radiohead - Karma Police

    Radiohead - Karma Police

  24. "We won't use guns, we won't use bombs / We'll use the one thing we've got more of / That's our minds, yeah"

    Pulp - Mis-Shapes

    Pulp - Mis-Shapes

  25. "But we're trash, you and me / We're the litter on the breeze / We're the lovers on the streets"

    Suede - Trash

    Suede - Trash (Official Video)

