Britpop's 25 best lyrics
3 May 2024, 16:07 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 16:09
The witty wordplay of some of the best tunes of the 90s: themes of youth, love, and rebellion, mixing clever storytelling and nostalgic charm. Here are some of the best examples!
"Oh, in your council home, he jumped on your bones / Now you're taking it time after time"
Suede - Animal Nitrate
Suede - Animal Nitrate (Remastered Official HD Video)
"He's a twentieth century boy / With his hands on the rails / Trying not to be sick again"
Blur - For Tomorrow
Blur - For Tomorrow (Official Music Video)
"She came from Greece, she had a thirst for knowledge / She studied sculpture at Saint Martin's College"
Pulp - Common People
Pulp - Common People
"Drivel head wears her glad rags / She's got her keys, money and fags / I know that her mind is made up / To get rocked"
Elastica - Line-Up
Elastica - Line Up
"A thousand thundering thrills await me / Facing insurmountable odds gratefully / The female of the species is more deadly than the male"
Space - Female Of The Species
Space - Female Of The Species
"Libraries gave us power / Then work came and made us free / What price now / For a shallow piece of dignity?"
Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life
Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life
"Is it my imagination, or have I finally found something worth living for?"
Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol
Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol (Official HD Remastered Video)
"Shopping for kicks, got the weekend to get through / She's keeping the rain off her Saturday hairdo"
Sleeper - Inbetweener
Sleeper - Inbetweener (Video)
"And then I missed my cue / Everybody had a laugh / And then went for an early bath, did you?"
Shed Seven - Going For Gold
Shed Seven - Going For Gold
"I've got a sandstorm blowin' in my head / I'm seein' many colours but the only one that's coming through is red"
Cast - Sandstorm
Cast - Sandstorm
"Where did you go? When things went wrong for you? When the knives came out for you?"
The Bluetones - Slight Return
The Bluetones - Slight Return
"Can't get the stink off / He's been hanging 'round for days"
Radiohead - Just
Radiohead - Just
"Blowing off the dust in the room where I forgot / I laid my plans in solid rock"
Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train
Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train (Official Video)
"If this is heaven, then send me to hell / So stay in the light, don't take your eyes from the prize / Hey, there goes the bell"
Dodgy - Good Enough
Good Enough - Dodgy
"Slip inside the eye of your mind / Don't you know you might find / A better place to play?"
Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger
"Are we like you? / I can't be sure / Of the scene as she turns / We are strange in our worlds"
Supergrass - Alright
Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)
"Sugar smile savvy, the king of the kerb / Got a temper in the style of a bomb"
Echobelly - King Of The Kerb
Echobelly - King Of The Kerb (Video)
"How many special people change? / How many lives are living strange? / Where were you while we were getting high?"
Oasis - Champagned Supernova
Oasis - Champagne Supernova (Official Video)
"Streets like a jungle / So call the police / Following the herd / Down to Greece"
Blur - Girls & Boys
Blur - Girls And Boys (Official Music Video)
"Well, you and I collapsed in love / And it looks like we might have made it"
Blur - To The End
Blur - To The End (Official Music Video)
"Oh, is this the way they say the future's meant to feel? Or just 20,000 people standing in a field?"
Pulp - Sorted For E's And Wizz
Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz (Video)
"Got a low, low feeling around me / And a stone cold feeling inside / And I just can't stop messing my mind up / Or wasting my time"
Supergrass - Moving
Supergrass - Moving (Official HD Video)
"Karma police, arrest this man / He talks in maths / He buzzes like a fridge / He's like a detuned radio"
Radiohead - Karma Police
Radiohead - Karma Police
"We won't use guns, we won't use bombs / We'll use the one thing we've got more of / That's our minds, yeah"
Pulp - Mis-Shapes
Pulp - Mis-Shapes
"But we're trash, you and me / We're the litter on the breeze / We're the lovers on the streets"
Suede - Trash
Suede - Trash (Official Video)