Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

6 June 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 19:25
The Sheffield rockers played an epic date at The Riverside Stadium. See their full setlist here.
Arctic Monkeys played the fifth date of their UK tour this Monday (5th June), taking to the stage at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
After supporting sets from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner and co played a 21-song-set and and opened their 2009 Humbug favourite, Cornerstone for the first time ever.
Find out what Arctic Monkeys played at their Middlesbrough gig with their full setlist below.
arctic monkeys opened their show with cornerstonepic.twitter.com/hu9UOHFKo8— arctic monkeys archive (@arcticmolnkeys) June 5, 2023
READ MORE: The story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone
1. Cornerstone (First time ever as opener.)
2. Brianstorm
3. Snap Out of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. The View From the Afternoon
7. Four Out of Five
8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
9. Arabella
10. Pretty Visitors
11. Fluorescent Adolescent
12. Perfect Sense
13. Do I Wanna Know?
14. Mardy Bum
15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
16. 505
17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour
