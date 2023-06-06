Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

6 June 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 19:25

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023. Picture: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an epic date at The Riverside Stadium. See their full setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys played the fifth date of their UK tour this Monday (5th June), taking to the stage at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

After supporting sets from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner and co played a 21-song-set and and opened their 2009 Humbug favourite, Cornerstone for the first time ever.

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played at their Middlesbrough gig with their full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on 5th June 2023:

1. Cornerstone (First time ever as opener.)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Pretty Visitors

11. Fluorescent Adolescent

12. Perfect Sense

13. Do I Wanna Know?

14. Mardy Bum

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. 505

17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

  • Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
  • Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
  • Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
  • Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
  • Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
  • Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

