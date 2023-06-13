Here's what Arctic Monkeys played in Swansea...

Arctic Monkeys continue their UK tour dartes. Picture: Myles Wright/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an epic set at the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday 12th June. Find out what was on their setlist.

Arctic Monkeys have continued their epic UK tour dates this week.

After shows in the likes of Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Middlesbrough and two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park, the Sheffield rockers went down south to Swansea for another incredible set.

After supporting performances from The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook played a 21-song set, which opened with their rip-roaring Favourite Worst Nightmare banger Brianstorm.

The Welsh crowd was also treated to classics such as Teddy Picker, Mardy Bum and The View From The Afternoon, alongside more recent favourites from their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car albums.

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played at the Swansea.com Stadium with the full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys were amazing last night! All the hits and finishing off with ‘R U Mine?’ - just awesome! #arcticmonkeys #Swansea pic.twitter.com/IqQsAXafCP — Clair Swales (@ClairSwales1) June 13, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Swansea.com Stadium on 12th June:

1.Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Cornerstone

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys will head to Southampton's Ageas Bowl on Wednesday 14th June before playing three nights at London's Emirates Stadium this week.

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

