Here's what Arctic Monkeys played in Southampton...

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an epic set at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday 14th June. Find out what was on their setlist.

Arctic Monkeys have continued their epic UK tour dates this week.

After shows in the likes of Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Sheffield and Southampton, Alex Turner and co headed to Southampton for another incredible set.

After supporting performances from The Mysterines and The Hives, the Sheffield rockers played a 21-song set, which opened with their Favourite Worst Nightmare banger Brianstorm.

The crowd were also treated to classics such as Mardy Bum, Teddy Picker and Cornerstone alongside more recent favourites from their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car albums.

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played in Southampton with their full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton on 14th June:

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Crying Lightning

4. Teddy Picker

5. The View From the Afternoon

6. Cornerstone

7. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

8. Arabella

9. Four Out of Five

10. Pretty Visitors

11. Fluorescent Adolescent

12. Suck It and See

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys will head to London for three nights at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. See the rest of their dates here.

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

