Here's what Arctic Monkeys played in Southampton...
15 June 2023, 12:01
The Sheffield rockers played an epic set at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday 14th June. Find out what was on their setlist.
Arctic Monkeys have continued their epic UK tour dates this week.
After shows in the likes of Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Sheffield and Southampton, Alex Turner and co headed to Southampton for another incredible set.
After supporting performances from The Mysterines and The Hives, the Sheffield rockers played a 21-song set, which opened with their Favourite Worst Nightmare banger Brianstorm.
The crowd were also treated to classics such as Mardy Bum, Teddy Picker and Cornerstone alongside more recent favourites from their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car albums.
Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played in Southampton with their full setlist below.
Amazing night in Southampton #arcticmonkeys pic.twitter.com/WCjICot6fy— In Bloom 🇦🇷🇯🇵 (@CraigHatton13) June 14, 2023
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton on 14th June:
1. Brianstorm
2. Snap Out of It
3. Crying Lightning
4. Teddy Picker
5. The View From the Afternoon
6. Cornerstone
7. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
8. Arabella
9. Four Out of Five
10. Pretty Visitors
11. Fluorescent Adolescent
12. Suck It and See
13. Perfect Sense
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. Mardy Bum
16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
17. 505
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys will head to London for three nights at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. See the rest of their dates here.
Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
