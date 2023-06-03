Arctic Monkeys kick off first of two Manchester shows with Fluorescent Adolescent

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played the first of two dates at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on 2nd June. Get the full setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys played the third date of their UK tour last night (2nd June) and the first of their duo of gigs at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

After opening sets from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, whose set saw frontman Pelle Almqvist dramatically cut his head, Alex Turner and co kicked things off at the cricket ground with Favourite Worst Nightmare classic Fluorescent Adolescent.

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played in Manchester with their full setlist below.

Three days into their stadium dates and it's clear the Sheffield rockers are feeling very nostalgic, not just reviving classic versions of their much loved-tracks but choosing to open with one every night.

While they seem to be sticking to the script with their encore with a trio of Sculptures of Anything Goes, their debut I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and their rip-roaring AM classic R U Mine?, there's no telling what will make it to the top of their setlist tomorrow.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 1st June 2023:

1. Fluorescent Adolescent

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

5. Crying Lightning

6. Teddy Picker

7. The View From the Afternoon

8. Four Out of Five

9. Cornerstone

10. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

11. Arabella (with "Pretty Visitors" transition)

12. My Propeller

13. Suck It and See

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine? (Extended outro)

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?