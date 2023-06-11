Arctic Monkeys play second homecoming show at Hillsborough Park, opening with Brianstorm

Arctic Monkeys played their final night at Hillsborough Park on 10th June. Picture: PAUL BERGEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers made a triumphant return to their hometown with the second of two Hillsborough Park shows. Find out what was on their setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys played their second headline homecoming show at Hillsborough Park this Saturday (10th June).

After supporting sets from The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook played a 21-song set, which opened with their rip-roaring belter from Favourite Worst Nightmare, Brianstorm.

What followed was a performance of epic proportions, with the Yorkshire crowd being treated to classics such as Pretty Visitors Mardy Bum and From The Ritz To The Rubble, which have been given an outing throughout the tour so far alongside more recent favourites from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car.

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played on night two at Hillsborough Park with their full setlist below.

arctic monkeys performing ‘pretty visitors’ at hillsborough park in sheffield 10.06.23 pic.twitter.com/YqBAEwH1gD — c ⏣ ⚭ (@tlspmusic) June 10, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on Friday 10th June

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. From the Ritz to the Rubble

7. Cornerstone (Followed by piano interlude)

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys will head back down south to play a date at Swansea Stadium on 12th June, before heading to Southampton's Ageas Bowl and playing three nights at London's Emirates Stadium.

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

