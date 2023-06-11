Arctic Monkeys play second homecoming show at Hillsborough Park, opening with Brianstorm

11 June 2023, 10:10 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 12:24

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2023
Arctic Monkeys played their final night at Hillsborough Park on 10th June. Picture: PAUL BERGEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers made a triumphant return to their hometown with the second of two Hillsborough Park shows. Find out what was on their setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys played their second headline homecoming show at Hillsborough Park this Saturday (10th June).

After supporting sets from The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook played a 21-song set, which opened with their rip-roaring belter from Favourite Worst Nightmare, Brianstorm.

What followed was a performance of epic proportions, with the Yorkshire crowd being treated to classics such as Pretty Visitors Mardy Bum and From The Ritz To The Rubble, which have been given an outing throughout the tour so far alongside more recent favourites from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car.

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played on night two at Hillsborough Park with their full setlist below.

READ MORE: Who is Brian in Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm?

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on Friday 10th June

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. From the Ritz to the Rubble

7. Cornerstone (Followed by piano interlude)

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys will head back down south to play a date at Swansea Stadium on 12th June, before heading to Southampton's Ageas Bowl and playing three nights at London's Emirates Stadium.

READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys setlist on night one at Hillsborough Park

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

  • Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
  • Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
  • Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
  • Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
  • Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Arctic Monkeys Podcasts

Arctic Monkeys - AM track by track

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino track by track

More on Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023

Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

Alex Turner at Glastonbury Festival 2013 with Arctic Monkey's AM album artowork inset

Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Arctic Monkeys outside their show at Glasgow's Carling Academy, 27 January 2006

These Arctic Monkeys photos make us nostalgic for the 00s

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

Arctic Monkeys in the early days

What did Arctic Monkeys play at their first gig?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Dave Grohl has penned a letter to fans with a clue they could be at Glastonbury 2023

Dave Grohl hints Foo Fighters are mystery Glastonbury act "The Churnups"

Foo Fighters

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023

Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sends public message to Liam on Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you to call me"

Noel Gallagher

Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Guns N'Roses' Axl Rose, Elton John and Lizzo

Glastonbury Festival shares line-up and stage times for 2023

Festivals

Mantra of The Cosmos

Mantra of The Cosmos unveil Gorilla Guerilla single and trippy animated video

News

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s