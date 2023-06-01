Arctic Monkeys' Coventry setlist offers up more surprises

Arctic Monkeys continue their 2023 live dates. Picture: PAUL BERGEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an unforgettable set at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May. Find out what went down and what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys played the second date of their UK tour last night (31st May), offering up another setlist full of surprises at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

After supporting sets from special guests The Hives and The Mysterines, Alex Turner and co kept their fans guessing once again, mixing things up with surprise opener Brianstorm.

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played in Coventry with their full setlist here.

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...

The Favourite Worst nightmare classic was then followed up by Suck It And See track Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair, before they went on to play Snap Out Of It, Crying Lightning and Teddy Picker.

Much to the Coventry crowd's delight. the Sheffield rockers also treated fans to a rendition of Mardy Bum and My Propeller for the second date running.

arctic monkeys performing “my propeller” at cbs arena 31.05.23 pic.twitter.com/NjpsLDBSmK — c ⏣ ⚭ (@tlspmusic) June 1, 2023

Two days in to their stadium dates and so far it's clear that the Sheffield rockers are going to make it very hard for fans to take a toilet break by genuinely keeping them guessing from one track to the next.

Celebrating hits from across their career, while playing tracks from their latest record, the band seem to be enjoying performing more than ever, of course still choosing to end their set with their imitable debut and AM banger R U Mine?

Never gets old this song ❤️@ArcticMonkeys 🔥



🎥 ‘I Bet That You Look Good on The Dancefloor’@CBSArena pic.twitter.com/YdGqkXvL4a — Mark Chappell Gig Vids 🎥 (@MARKCHAPPELLINO) May 31, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May 2023:

1. Brianstorm

2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Four Out of Five

8. Big Ideas

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Arabella (War Pigs and Pretty Visitors outro)

11. My Propeller

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Cornerstone

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?