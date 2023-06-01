Arctic Monkeys' Coventry setlist offers up more surprises
1 June 2023, 05:01 | Updated: 1 June 2023, 05:12
The Sheffield rockers played an unforgettable set at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May. Find out what went down and what was on the setlist.
Arctic Monkeys played the second date of their UK tour last night (31st May), offering up another setlist full of surprises at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
After supporting sets from special guests The Hives and The Mysterines, Alex Turner and co kept their fans guessing once again, mixing things up with surprise opener Brianstorm.
Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played in Coventry with their full setlist here.
The Favourite Worst nightmare classic was then followed up by Suck It And See track Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair, before they went on to play Snap Out Of It, Crying Lightning and Teddy Picker.
Much to the Coventry crowd's delight. the Sheffield rockers also treated fans to a rendition of Mardy Bum and My Propeller for the second date running.
arctic monkeys performing “my propeller” at cbs arena 31.05.23 pic.twitter.com/NjpsLDBSmK— c ⏣ ⚭ (@tlspmusic) June 1, 2023
Two days in to their stadium dates and so far it's clear that the Sheffield rockers are going to make it very hard for fans to take a toilet break by genuinely keeping them guessing from one track to the next.
Celebrating hits from across their career, while playing tracks from their latest record, the band seem to be enjoying performing more than ever, of course still choosing to end their set with their imitable debut and AM banger R U Mine?
Never gets old this song ❤️@ArcticMonkeys 🔥— Mark Chappell Gig Vids 🎥 (@MARKCHAPPELLINO) May 31, 2023
🎥 ‘I Bet That You Look Good on The Dancefloor’@CBSArena pic.twitter.com/YdGqkXvL4a
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 31st May 2023:
1. Brianstorm
2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
3. Snap Out of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. The View From the Afternoon
7. Four Out of Five
8. Big Ideas
9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
10. Arabella (War Pigs and Pretty Visitors outro)
11. My Propeller
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Cornerstone
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. Mardy Bum
16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
17. 505
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?
- Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
- Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
- Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
- Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
- Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park