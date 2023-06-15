Arctic Monkeys at London's Emirates Stadium: Stage times, support. tickets, travel and more

Arctic Monkeys will play three nights at London's Emirates Stadium this week. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys are set to play a trio of dates at Arsenal F.C.'s football ground this week. Find out the stage times and more here..

Arctic Monkeys have been blowing fans away with their stadium dates across the UK so far.

After playing the likes of Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich and Swansea, plus two epic homecoming dates at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, the band are finally on their way to London for a trio of dates at Emirates Stadium.

The gigs - which take place at the home of Arsenal F.C. - are set for Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th June - their longest run of gigs in one place the entire tour.

As Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley prepare to descend on the capital city, what time ca we expect them to hit the stage?

Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys at Emirates Stadium so far here.

What are Arctic Monkeys' London Emirates dates?

Arctic Monkeys play Emirates Stadium in London on Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th June

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in London?

Swedish noughties indie rockers The Hives and Liverpool quartet The Mysterines support Arctic Monkeys in London.

Can I still get tickets to Arctic Monkeys in London?

All three dates for Arctic Monkeys' at London Emirates are SOLD OUT. However, resale tickets for the gig are available on official partners Twickets and hospitality packages are still available here.

What are Arctic Monkeys London Emirates stage times?

5.30pm - Doors Open

6.40pm - The Mysterines

7.35pm - The Hives

8.50pm - Arctic Monkeys

Please note: all stage times are subject to change

What's the weather like for Arctic Monkeys in London?

It's been a heatwave all week in London so far, so you can expect the weather for Arctic Monkeys to be pretty hot. Check out the weather so far at Arsenal F.C according to the Met Office.

Friday 16th June:

Highs of 26 degrees, lows of 16 degrees and a Very High UV and pollen count.

Saturday 17th June:

Highs of 25 degrees, lows of 17 degrees and a Very High UV and pollen count.

Sunday 18th June:

Highs of 25 degrees, lows of 18 degrees and a Very High UV and pollen count.

How to get to London's Emirates Stadium:

The nearest tube station to Arctic Monkeys' London gig are Arsenal and Finsbury Park on the Piccadilly Line or Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line. However, keep your eye out for closures and visit tfl.gov.uk for up to date information.

The main bus stops are located on Holloway Road, Nag's Head, Seven Sisters Road, Blackstock Road and Highbury Corner.

Get the full travel information for Emirates stadium here.

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing on their UK tour?

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park