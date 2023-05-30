Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK show of 2023

Arctic Monkeys kicked off their UK dates in Bristol this week. Picture: GettyPAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an unforgettable set at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium. Find out what went down and what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys have embarked on their UK tour dates this week, kicking things off with a headline show at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday 29th May.

Alex Turner and co played the home of Bristol City and Bristol Bears, with support in The Hives and The Mysterines, delighting fans with an unforgettable setlist of bangers from throughout their career.

Most surprisingly, the band kicked off proceedings with the first full band performance of Mardy Bum for a decade and their first live outing of the album version in 16 years!

Find out what else Arctic Monkeys played at Ashton Gate Stadium with the full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys walking on stage and playing Mardy Bum, screaming and crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/4bOLtlbGGm — Radio X (@RadioX) May 30, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on 29th May 2023:

1. Mardy Bum

2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

3. Brianstorm

4. Snap Out of It

5. Crying Lightning

6. Teddy Picker

7. The View From the Afternoon

8. Four Out of Five

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Arabella (With Pretty Visitors instrumental interlude)

11. My Propeller (First time live since 2014)

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Suck It and See

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. I Wanna Be Yours

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

SIMPLESMENTE ARCTIC MONKEYS TOCANDO MY PROPELLER PELA PRIMEIRA VEZ EM 9 ANOS!pic.twitter.com/TDAjZmtlOL — acervo arctic monkeys 🪩 (@acervoarctic) May 29, 2023

