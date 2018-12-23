These Arctic Monkeys Photos Make Us Nostalgic For The 00s

23 December 2018, 10:30 | Updated: 23 December 2018, 10:31

Arctic Monkeys in 2006
Arctic Monkeys in 2006. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Let’s look back at Alex Turner, Matt Helders and the rest of the Monkeys from their earliest years. Don’t you wish it was still 2005?

  1. Arctic Monkeys in September 2005

    Arctic Monkeys in September 2005
    Arctic Monkeys in September 2005. Picture: Fabio De Paola/REX/Shutterstock

    The band before they released their first single, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor: Andy Nicholson, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Alex Turner.

  2. Paradiso, Amsterdam, 1 November 2005

    Arctic Monkeys live in 2005
    Arctic Monkeys live in 2005. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

    A mere couple of weeks after the release of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, the band ventured to Amsterdam. Their debut single was the second song they played, after opening with The View From The Afternoon.

  3. Reading Festival, 27 August 2005

    Arctic Monkeys at Reading, 2005
    Arctic Monkeys at Reading, 2005. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns/Getty Images

    “Don’t believe the hype, Reading,” said Alex Turner as he opened the band’s first appearance at the festival - this was at the tiny Carling tent, sandwiched between Mystery Jets and Dogs (remember them?).

  4. Arctic Monkeys live in Amsterdam, 2006

    Arctic Monkeys live in 2006
    Arctic Monkeys live in 2006. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

    Another trip to the Netherlands - look at how tiny that stage is!

  5. The original line-up of Arctic Monkeys

    Arctic Monkeys in a pub, 2006
    Arctic Monkeys in a pub, 2006. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

    The original line-up - featuring original bassist Andy Nicholson on the far right. Those haircuts are brutal.

  6. The Hoodie Years

    Arctic Monkeys, 2006
    Arctic Monkeys, 2006. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

    Turner plays a showcase at South By SouthWest in Austin, March 2006

  7. Maximum Matt Helders

    Matt Helder of Arctic Monkeys, 2006
    Matt Helder of Arctic Monkeys, 2006. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

    The Arctic Monkeys drummer leans in for a backing vocal at the Lowlands Festival in August 2006.

  8. Arctic Monkeys live in London, 2006

    Arctic Monkeys live 2006
    Arctic Monkeys live 2006. Picture: Gary Clark/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Alex headlines the Forum in London, 24 August 2006. That weekend, the band would be second on the bill on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

  9. Arctic Monkeys at the NME Awards, 2006

    Arctic Monkeys at the NME Awards 2006
    Arctic Monkeys at the NME Awards 2006. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images

    The band head to their first NME Awards event on 23 February 2006, They won Best British Band, Best New Band and Best Track.

  10. Arctic Monkeys win the 2006 Mercury Music Prize

    Arctic Monkeys at the Mercurys, 2006
    Arctic Monkeys at the Mercurys, 2006. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

    The band walked off with the Best British Album Of The Year, beating Muse and Thom Yorke at the ceremony in London.

