These Arctic Monkeys Photos Make Us Nostalgic For The 00s

Let’s look back at Alex Turner, Matt Helders and the rest of the Monkeys from their earliest years. Don’t you wish it was still 2005?

Arctic Monkeys in September 2005 Arctic Monkeys in September 2005. Picture: Fabio De Paola/REX/Shutterstock The band before they released their first single, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor: Andy Nicholson, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Alex Turner.

Paradiso, Amsterdam, 1 November 2005 Arctic Monkeys live in 2005. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images A mere couple of weeks after the release of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, the band ventured to Amsterdam. Their debut single was the second song they played, after opening with The View From The Afternoon.

Reading Festival, 27 August 2005 Arctic Monkeys at Reading, 2005. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns/Getty Images “Don’t believe the hype, Reading,” said Alex Turner as he opened the band’s first appearance at the festival - this was at the tiny Carling tent, sandwiched between Mystery Jets and Dogs (remember them?).

Arctic Monkeys live in Amsterdam, 2006 Arctic Monkeys live in 2006. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images Another trip to the Netherlands - look at how tiny that stage is!

The original line-up of Arctic Monkeys Arctic Monkeys in a pub, 2006. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images The original line-up - featuring original bassist Andy Nicholson on the far right. Those haircuts are brutal.

The Hoodie Years Arctic Monkeys, 2006. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Turner plays a showcase at South By SouthWest in Austin, March 2006

Maximum Matt Helders Matt Helder of Arctic Monkeys, 2006. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images The Arctic Monkeys drummer leans in for a backing vocal at the Lowlands Festival in August 2006.

Arctic Monkeys live in London, 2006 Arctic Monkeys live 2006. Picture: Gary Clark/FilmMagic/Getty Images Alex headlines the Forum in London, 24 August 2006. That weekend, the band would be second on the bill on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Arctic Monkeys at the NME Awards, 2006 Arctic Monkeys at the NME Awards 2006. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images The band head to their first NME Awards event on 23 February 2006, They won Best British Band, Best New Band and Best Track.