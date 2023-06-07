Arctic Monkeys play Norwich's Carrow Road, opening their setlist with The View From The Afternoon

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played another epic set at the home of Norwich City F.C. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys played the sixth date of their UK tour this Wednesday (7th June), taking to the stage at Norwich's Carrow Road Stadium.

Following performances from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner and co played a 21-track set, kicking off proceedings with Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album opener The View From The Afternoon.

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played at Carrow Road on their setlist below:

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Carrow Rowd, Norwich on 7th June 2023:

1. The View From the Afternoon

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. Cornerstone

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Sculptures of Anything Goes

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys head up north for what promises to be two extra special homecoming dates at Hillsborough Park on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of June.

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

