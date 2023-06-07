Arctic Monkeys play Norwich's Carrow Road, opening their setlist with The View From The Afternoon

7 June 2023, 23:40

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2023
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2023. Picture: PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played another epic set at the home of Norwich City F.C. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys played the sixth date of their UK tour this Wednesday (7th June), taking to the stage at Norwich's Carrow Road Stadium.

Following performances from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner and co played a 21-track set, kicking off proceedings with Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album opener The View From The Afternoon.

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played at Carrow Road on their setlist below:

READ MORE: The story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Carrow Rowd, Norwich on 7th June 2023:

1. The View From the Afternoon

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. Cornerstone

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Sculptures of Anything Goes

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys head up north for what promises to be two extra special homecoming dates at Hillsborough Park on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of June.

READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 2nd June 2023

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

  • Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
  • Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
  • Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
  • Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
  • Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
  • Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Arctic Monkeys Podcasts

Arctic Monkeys - AM track by track

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino track by track

More on Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023

Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

Alex Turner at Glastonbury Festival 2013 with Arctic Monkey's AM album artowork inset

Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Arctic Monkeys outside their show at Glasgow's Carling Academy, 27 January 2006

These Arctic Monkeys photos make us nostalgic for the 00s

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

Arctic Monkeys in the early days

What did Arctic Monkeys play at their first gig?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Dave Grohl has penned a letter to fans with a clue they could be at Glastonbury 2023

Dave Grohl hints Foo Fighters are mystery Glastonbury act "The Churnups"

Foo Fighters

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023

Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sends public message to Liam on Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you to call me"

Noel Gallagher

Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Guns N'Roses' Axl Rose, Elton John and Lizzo

Glastonbury Festival shares line-up and stage times for 2023

Festivals

Mantra of The Cosmos

Mantra of The Cosmos unveil Gorilla Guerilla single and trippy animated video

News

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s