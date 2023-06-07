Arctic Monkeys play Norwich's Carrow Road, opening their setlist with The View From The Afternoon
7 June 2023, 23:40
The Sheffield rockers played another epic set at the home of Norwich City F.C. Find out what was on the setlist here.
Listen to this article
Arctic Monkeys played the sixth date of their UK tour this Wednesday (7th June), taking to the stage at Norwich's Carrow Road Stadium.
Following performances from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner and co played a 21-track set, kicking off proceedings with Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album opener The View From The Afternoon.
Find out what Arctic Monkeys played at Carrow Road on their setlist below:
arctic monkeys opened their show with the view from afternoon— arctic monkeys archive (@arcticmolnkeys) June 7, 2023
omg wpsiatwin stans hiii pic.twitter.com/YPTBSACtsf
READ MORE: The story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Carrow Rowd, Norwich on 7th June 2023:
1. The View From the Afternoon
2. Brianstorm
3. Snap Out of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. Cornerstone
7. Four Out of Five
8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
9. Arabella
10. Sculptures of Anything Goes
11. Pretty Visitors
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Perfect Sense
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. Mardy Bum
16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
17. 505
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys head up north for what promises to be two extra special homecoming dates at Hillsborough Park on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of June.
READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 2nd June 2023
Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?
- Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...
Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour
READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album