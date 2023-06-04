Arctic Monkeys complete night two at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Full setlist
4 June 2023, 05:22
The Sheffield rockers played the second of two dates at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Get the full setlist here.
Listen to this article
Arctic Monkeys played the fourth date of their UK tour on Saturday (3rd June) and the last of their duo of gigs at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
After opening sets from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, , Alex Turner and co kicked things off at the cricket ground with classic track Mardy Bum, before playing a setlist of hits from across their career.
Find out what Arctic Monkeys played on their second night in Manchester with their full setlist below.
READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 2nd June 2023
ARCTIC MONKEYS MANCHESTER NIGHT II pic.twitter.com/tErTwHtVIr— martin (@lookslikeanf) June 4, 2023
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 3rd June 2023:
1. Mardy Bum (Extended outro)
2. Brianstorm
3. Snap Out Of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. The View From the Afternoon
7. Cornerstone
8. Four Out of Five
9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
10. Arabella
11. Pretty Visitors
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Do I Wanna Know?
14. Star Treatment
15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
16. 505
17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine? (Teased ‘A Certain Romance’ before)
READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...
Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?
- Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
- Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
- Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour
READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album