Arctic Monkeys complete night two at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Full setlist

Arctic Monkeys are currently on their UK tour. Picture: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played the second of two dates at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Get the full setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys played the fourth date of their UK tour on Saturday (3rd June) and the last of their duo of gigs at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

After opening sets from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, , Alex Turner and co kicked things off at the cricket ground with classic track Mardy Bum, before playing a setlist of hits from across their career.

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played on their second night in Manchester with their full setlist below.

ARCTIC MONKEYS MANCHESTER NIGHT II pic.twitter.com/tErTwHtVIr — martin (@lookslikeanf) June 4, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 3rd June 2023:

1. Mardy Bum (Extended outro)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Cornerstone

8. Four Out of Five

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Arabella

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Do I Wanna Know?

14. Star Treatment

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. 505

17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine? (Teased ‘A Certain Romance’ before)

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

