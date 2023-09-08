When Courtney Love performed Hole's Celebrity Skin with The Rockin'1000...

Courtney Love perfoms with the Rockin'1000 in Italy and in Hole's Celebrity Skin video inset. Picture: 1. Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Getty 2. YouTube/Hole

Remembering when the "biggest rock band on earth" joined forces with Courtney Love for a performance of the Hole anthem.

Hole's Celebrity Skin was released on 8th September 1998.

The third studio album from Courtney Love and co, which followed 1991's Pretty on the Inside and 1994's Live Through This, came alongside an iconic title track, which helped them break into the mainstream and cement their status as one of the most important female-fronted rock bands of all time..

It's now been 25 years since Celebrity Skin was released, but do you remember when the single had a little refresh courtesy of Courtney love and over 1000 musicians?

The Rockin'1000, found international fame by filming an epic cover of Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly, but they didn't stop there.

After securing worldwide fame, they joined forces with Love to perform Celebrity Skin and Malibu in Florence's Stadio Artemio Franchi in July.

Remind yourself of the epic moment below:

Celebrity Skin - Rockin'1000 with Courtney Love

The performances were part of the charity event That's Live Florence 2018, which saw 1500 musicians playing "20 rock masterpieces".

It also saw them cover the likes of Numb from Linkin Park, Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis and Won't Get Fooled Again by The Who.

The Rockin'1000 first came to the world's attention in 2015 when they performed the famous Foos track in a bid to have the band play Cesena, Italy.

Watch them in action here:

Learn to Fly - Foo Fighters Rockin'1000 Official Video

Dave Grohl finally got wind of their feat, and shared a video thanking the musicians from the bottom of his heart.

Ci vediamo a presto, Cesena.... xxx Davide Posted by Foo Fighters on Friday, 31 July 2015

Amazingly enough, their efforts paid off and Foo Fighters went on to play a gig in their hometown, kicking things off with an amazing speech.

Remind yourself the moment it all unfolded here: