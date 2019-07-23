The 10 best Grunge albums

23 July 2019, 17:10 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 17:44

Nirvana
Nirvana. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage/Getty Images

Break out the plaid shirt, get ready for the mosh pit and crank up the volume for the best examples of grunge - from Nirvana to Mudhoney!

  1. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream

    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream
    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream. Picture: Press

    Gish was the world’s introduction to Billy Corgan’s muse, but the 1993 follow-up was more polished and featured some amazing songs: Today, Rocket and Disarm. So what if Corgan played most of it himself, the rolling sound of the guitars makes this a distinctive record.

  2. Nirvana - Bleach

    Fans love Nevermind, noise lovers enjoy Steve Albini’s take on the band on In Utero. But true grunge acolyte will point you towards the first Nirvana album, recorded in Seattle, released on Sub Pop. It’s hard and uncompromising, but still has gems in songs like About A Girl.

    Nirvana - Bleach
    Nirvana - Bleach. Picture: Press

  3. Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger

    Superunknown was the big crossover moment, but its 1991 predecessor put Chris Cornell on the map. Rusty Cage and Jesus Christ Pose are anthemic, Outshined is still a classic. Cornell is much missed.

    Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger
    Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger. Picture: Press

  4. Pearl Jam - Ten

    Released a month before Nevermind, Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament had played in a number of other Seattle bands and Ten was the result of this experience. Less harsh than other grunge acts, Pearl Jam tapped into the history of great American rock in songs like Alive, Even Flow and the controversial Jeremy.

    Pearl Jam - Ten
    Pearl Jam - Ten. Picture: Press

  5. Mudhoney - Superfuzz Bigmuff

    Technically an EP, but it’s got six songs and lasts nearly half an hour, so let’s have it. This Seattle band was more irreverent and much looser than their contemporaries and you have to love an album named after the group’s favourite guitar pedals.

    Mudhoney - Superfuzz Bigmuff
    Mudhoney - Superfuzz Bigmuff. Picture: Press

  6. Hole - Live Through This

    Courtney Love has attracted much controversy over the years, but you can’t deny this album’s power - it was given even more poignancy when it was released a week after Kurt Cobain’s death. Doll Parts is the high point of this uncompromising, confessional howl into the abyss.

    Hole - Live Through This
    Hole - Live Through This. Picture: Press

  7. Alice In Chains - Dirt

    Another Seattle band that were drawn into the orbit of grunge, Alice In Chains had a more metal sound, and the ongoing backstage dramas within the group (singer Layne Staley died of a heroin overdose in 2002) mean that this 1992 is a dark, heavy record. Tracks like Them Bones, Would?, Down In A Hole and Angry Chair are grunge essentials.

    Alice In Chains - Dirt
    Alice In Chains - Dirt. Picture: Press

  8. Stone Temple Pilots - Core

    Hailing from San Diego, frontman Scott Weiland became a grunge icon and this 1992 debut album spawned some alt.rock classics in Sex Type Thing, Wicked Garden and Creep.

    Stone Temple Pilots - Core
    Stone Temple Pilots - Core. Picture: Press

  9. L7 - Bricks Are Heavy

    The all-female band L7 may not have been taken as seriously in a overbearingly masculine genre such as grunge, but the LA rockers created a scuzzy classic which was made famous by the single Pretend We’re Dead. Produced by grunge master Butch Vig.

    L7 - Bricks Are Heavy
    L7 - Bricks Are Heavy. Picture: Press

  10. Various Artists - Singles

    Released in the summer of 1992, the soundtrack to the Seattle-based comedy Singles is a who’s who of grunge legends: Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden and the genre’s could-have-been-massive Mother Love Bone. A perfect snapshot of a particular time in rock music.

    Singles soundtrack
    Singles soundtrack. Picture: Press

Latest Lists

Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr. saluting the US flag on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

10 musical connections with the 1969 Moon Landing

Supermassive Black Hole and Muse

Supermassive Black Hole: Songs about space

Arctic Monkeys

The opening lyrics to these famous bands' careers

The Who in concert at Charlton 1976

The loudest bands of all time

Best indie compilations

The best indie compilation records of all time

Latest On Radio X

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and Boris Johnson

"F*** You": Radiohead's Thom Yorke leads musicians reactions to Boris Johnson becoming UK Prime Minister

Radiohead

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash

Why Does Slash From Guns N' Roses Wear A Hat?

Guns N' Roses

Amy Winehouse, 2007

The Story Of Amy Winehouse's Back To Black Single

Sundara Karma

Sundara Karma among headliners for War Child's Safe & Sound shows

News

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner spotted with Julian Casablancas after Strokes gig in Paris

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner spotted with Julian Casablancas after Strokes gig in Paris

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme

VIDEO: Why Arctic Monkeys owe their sound to QOTSA's Josh Homme...

Arctic Monkeys