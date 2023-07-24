Tramlines Festival announces 2024 dates and early bird ticket sale

Tramlines Festival will return in 2024. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Just after closing its doors for 2023, the dates for Tramlines 2024 have been confirmed. Find out where to get early bird tickets.

Tramlines Festival has just closed its doors after three days of music and comedy this weekend, but has wasted no time in confirming its 16th instalment next year.

The annual event, which organisers have dubbed "Sheffield's Biggest Party," has been confirmed for Friday 16th - Sunday 28th July 2024.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy early bird weekend tickets below.

When is Tramlines 2024?

Tramlines 2024 takes place from Friday 26th - Sunday 28th July.

It will be the 16th edition of the festival.

When are Tramlines 2024 tickets on sale?

Music fans can get their hands on Early Bird Weekend Tickets on Monday 24th July from 6pm.

These tickets will cost £89.50 + booking fee.

Tickets will be available at tramlines.org.uk

Where is Tramlines this year?

Tramlines festival takes place each year at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

Who's playing Tramlines 2024?

The line-up for the Sheffield Festival is yet to be announced.

2023's instalment of Tramlines festival saw headline performances from Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton.

The festival also included epic sets from the likes of Blossoms, Kaiser Chiefs and DMA'S.

