Tramlines Festival announces 2024 dates and early bird ticket sale

24 July 2023, 17:01 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 17:19
Just after closing its doors for 2023, the dates for Tramlines 2024 have been confirmed. Find out where to get early bird tickets.
Tramlines Festival has just closed its doors after three days of music and comedy this weekend, but has wasted no time in confirming its 16th instalment next year.
The annual event, which organisers have dubbed "Sheffield's Biggest Party," has been confirmed for Friday 16th - Sunday 28th July 2024.
Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy early bird weekend tickets below.
Tramlines festival takes place each year at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.
The line-up for the Sheffield Festival is yet to be announced.
2023's instalment of Tramlines festival saw headline performances from Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton.
The festival also included epic sets from the likes of Blossoms, Kaiser Chiefs and DMA'S.
