Watch the epic trailer for Blur's Live At Wembley film

The trailer for Blur: Live At Wembley has been unveiled. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images, YouTube/Blur

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the promo for the concert film, which sees the Britpop band play their duo of iconic dates at the national football stadium.

The official trailer for Blur: Live at Wembley has been released.

Last month was confirmed that the Britpop rockers would mark their duo of dates at the football stadium with a concert film and accompanying album and now fans can see a promo of the iconic piece for themselves.

The emotional footage - which comes from the same team behind upcoming feature-length documentary To The End - includes frontman Damon Albarn and co backstage in the bowels of the football stadium as well as some of the glorious scenes from their career-spanning set.

Blur - Live at Wembley Stadium trailer

Clips from the historic gigs are soundtracked in the trailer by live versions the band's Beetlebum hit as well as their 2012 track Under The Westway and their emotional performance of Tender.

An official for the film reads: “Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium, the new cinematic two-hour concert film immortalising the band’s historic 2023 show which saw Blur perform their iconic and much-loved songs for 150,000 fans across a transcendent, once-in-a-generation performance weekend that delivered a sweep of ecstatic 5 star reviews.

"Directed by Toby L, Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium captures the band in full flight at the biggest show of their career, featuring electrifying performances of hits from across their celebrated songbook, including tracks from 2023’s acclaimed, chart-topping album 'The Ballad Of Darren'."

The film is released in UK & Irish cinemas on 6th September 2024 and tickets are available to buy at blur.co.uk.

The trailer coincides with the release of their live album of the same name, which you can stream in full here:

The album comes in the same month that Blur took to the red carpet for the premiere ofr their To The End documentary, which Graham Coxon teased had "squirmy" moments and a few "paddies".

Asked how it felt to let the fans behind the curtain of the band in the intimate film, the guitarist told Radio X: "It’s fine, I’ve never had a problem with that. I think it covers all emotions."

"I think there’s some nice paddies being thrown," he added. "I think there’s some sentimental moments. I think it has something from all the emotional food groups.”

Asked about working with the director Toby L., who's been involved in various music films, including Liam Gallagher: Kneboworth 22, the rocker said: "We just trusted him, because we like him and he’s got the most... He’s so committed to music generally and he’s so enthusiastic that we just trusted him to the most extent. And some of the interviews and the questions weren’t exactly easy and a bit squirmy, but I think that’s a good thing."

The 55-year-old rocker went on: “He manages to ask some questions that have quite a lot of emotional weight and are a bit tricky to answer, but [...] none of us has been offended by anything we said about each other, so we hopefully got away with it.."

Coxon also addressed Blur's 2024 Coachella set and revealed how he copes with "bored" crowds.

Speaking to GQ about live performances, Coxon touched upon the gig, in which he suggested people didn't "give a s***".

"I like making albums," he told the outlet. "I’m perfectly happy on stage, but sometimes, like at Coachella or something, it’s taken you 14 hours to get there, and then you’re playing to people who don’t give a s***. They’re looking at you like ‘who’s this old git?’"

The Coffee & TV guitarist went on: "I love an audience that are smiling their heads off and having a great time, because you’re doing it for them. And if I see audiences of people that are bored, like maybe Coachella, I just do it for myself."

The 55-year-old rocker added: "I just enjoy what I’m doing. I smile at the grumpy faces a couple of times just to see if I can change their expression, then I just get on with what I wanna do. Pull faces at Dave. Laugh at Damon when he’s getting things wrong or whatever, just have a laugh. What else can you do? You’ve gone all that way, there’s no point in having a miserable time."

Watch the trailer for Blur: To The End here:

Blur – To The End documentary trailer

Blur: To The End is out in cinemas across the UK and Ireland now.