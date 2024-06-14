Razorlight playing Golden Touch will take you right back to the '00s

Razorlight - Golden Touch | Radio X Session

Mark 20 years of Razorlight's classic tune by looking back at this performance in the Radio X studios.

Razorlight's classic track Golden Touch was released as a single on 14th June 2004. Issued two weeks before its parent album Up All Night, it was their fourth single after Rock 'N' Roll Lies, Rip It Up and Stumble & Fall.

Making Number 9 in the UK charts, Golden Touch was the song that made the group stars in the UK and eventually went Platinum.

Back in 2017, Johnny Borrell came into Radio X's London studios with the band to celebrate their return and the release of Olympus Sleeping - their first album in 10 years.

As well as giving us epic performances of the album's title track and their brand indie earworm Carry Yourself, Johnny and co took a trip down memory lane by playing some of their biggest and much-loved hits.

If there was ever a riff capable of transporting us back to the noughties in mere seconds, it belongs to Golden Touch.

Watch their performance of the hit 2004 single, and prepare to feel very misty-eyed, in our video above.

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell performs Golden Touch in our Radio X session. Picture: Radio X

Not stopping there, the outfit went on to play Up All Night album track favourite, In the City, with Borrell offering up stirring vocals of the the atmospheric Patti Smith and Doors-esque song.

Watch it here:

Razorlight - In the City | Radio X Session

Watch the full Razorlight Radio X session below:

