When did Kurt Cobain marry Courtney Love?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death. Picture: Getty

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Nirvana frontman's tragic death. Find out when he married the Hole frontwoman.

As the 25th anniversary of Kurt's death draws closer, we take a look at his marriage to the Hole singer, Courtney Love, and how she responded to the tragic news of his suicide.

How did Kurt Cobain meet Courtney Love?

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain formally met in a nightclub in Portland, Seattle, on 12 January 1990, but Love had apparently developed a crush on the Nirvana frontman after seeing him perform at a gig the year before.

Cobain appeared to dismiss Love's advances at first, commenting: "I was determined to be a bachelor for a few months [...] but I knew I liked Courtney so much right away that it was a really hard struggle to stay away from her for so many months."

By the time the pair met, Love was already known for having starred in Straight to Hell, and Nirvana were growing in fame.

When did they get married?

Not long after making things official, Courtney Love married Nirvana's Kurt Cobain on Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, on 24 February 1992.

Kurt famously wore his pyjamas to the wedding ceremony, while Love donned a white lace and satin gown.

Among the eight guests was Kurt's Nirvana bandmate and the now Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Who is their daughter Frances Bean Cobain?

At the time of their wedding, Courtney was already pregnant with daughter Frances.

The image of the sonogram is on Nirvana's Lithium single artwork.

Their daughter was born on 18th August 1992 - making her 26 years old at the time of writing this article.

The same year Frances was born, Love gave an interview with Vanity Fair, where she reportedly admitted to using heroin while pregnant, unaware of her condition. Love later claimed she had been misquoted and also stated she had stopped taking drugs upon the news of her pregnancy.

Frances Bean Cobain was one and a half years old when her father died. Picture: Getty

When did Kurt Cobain die?

During Nirvana's tour stop in Munich in 1994, Kurt was diagnosed with bronchitis and severe laryngitis. He was then sent to Rome for medical treatment, where he met wife Courtney Love.

According to Love, she awoke to find Cobain had overdosed on Champagne and Rohypnol. The singer was then rushed to hospital, where he stayed for five days.

After that incident, Cobain and Love had a domestic issue, whereby Love called the police to their Seattle home. Authorities confiscated three guns and some pills from Cobain, who had locked himself in a bedroom upstairs. According to Cobain, he wasn't trying to take his own life, but was hiding from Courtney.

Love and some of Cobain's close friends then staged an intervention to convince Kurt to seek help for his drug use and depression. After some time, Kurt finally agreed to go to rehab in LA.

Cobain then broke out of rehab and got a flight back to Seattle, but friends and family were unaware of whereabouts.

On 8 April 1994, an electrician who was installing an alarm discovered Kurt's body at his home on Lake Washington Boulevard.

Later, the coroner report stated that Cobain had actually died on the 5 April.

What has Courtney Love said about Kurt's death?

Following Kurt's death, Courtney held a vigil for her late husband on 10 April.

The vigil took place at the Seattle Center, with over seven thousand mourners and fans coming to pay their respects to Kurt.

At the vigil, Love read parts of Kurt's suicide note out to the crowd, she also handed out items of Cobain's clothing.

Courtney also gave an interview with Rolling Stone, where she explained: "I used to be able to talk to Kurt more, wherever he is. But now he’s really gone.

"I used to feel like mourning him was really selfish because it would make him feel guilty. And the best thing to do was to pray for him and show him joy, so he could feel the vibration of the joy.

"But now I know he’s dissipated, and he’s gone. There’s not anything left. Not even to talk to."

The singer also shared a picture of Kurt on what would have been the star's 52nd birthday.

