The best albums of 1998

25 January 2023, 17:18
Let's look back at memories of the year of Sexy Boy, Intergalactic, Teardrop and Praise You.
The French duo of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel released their debut album, which featured Sexy Boy and All I Need.
The Welsh band released their second, most successful, album in 1998 that featured the singles Mulder And Scully and Road Rage.
Jarvis and co released their sixth album featuring the title track, Help The Aged and Party Hard.
Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly.
The band's third album was released, featured the big tune Teardrop.
Shirley Manson and co released their second album featuring the hits I Think I'm Paranoid, When I Grow Up and Push It.
Billy Corgan's band - now a trio, minus drummer Jimmy Chamberlin - released their fourth album, featuring the single Ava Adore.
Danny McNamara's band released their debut album, featuring the singles All You Good Good People and Come Back To What You Know.
The NY hip hop trio released their fifth album, featuring the massive hits Intergalactic and Body Movin'.
The late singer songwriter released his fourth album this year.
The Scottish band made their breakthrough with their third studio album. The title track was later used on the TV show Teachers.
Courtney Love's band released their third studio album, including the title track and Malibu.
The band's fifth album was their first No 1 and spawned the single If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next, also a chart topper. The song is in the Guinness World Records as the number one single with the longest title without brackets.
Peej released her fourth album, featuring the single A Perfect Day Elise.
The Buffalo, New York band released their third album, which included the memorable track Goddess On A Hiway.
The band released their second album and welcomed aboard their second guitarist Charlotte Hatherley.
Brian Molko's power pop trio released their second album, which featured Pure Morning and Every You Every Me.
Norman Cook released his second album under the Fatboy Slim moniker, featuring the singles Praise You, Rockerfeller Skank and Right Here Right Now.
The fourth album from the Swedish band featured the hits My Favourite Game and Erase/Rewind.
The Edinburgh punk band released their first full-length album. The LP featured When I Argue I See Shapes and A Film For The Future.
The Athens, GA legends released their 11th album, featuring At My Most Beautiful and Daysleeper.