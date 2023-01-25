The best albums of 1998

25 January 2023, 17:18

Some of the best albums of 1998 from Manic Street Preachers, Fatboy Slim, The Cardigans, Catatonia and Massive Attack
Let's look back at memories of the year of Sexy Boy, Intergalactic, Teardrop and Praise You.

  1. Air - Moon Safari: released 16th January 1998

    The French duo of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel released their debut album, which featured Sexy Boy and All I Need.

  2. Catatonia - International Velvet: released 2nd February 1998

    The Welsh band released their second, most successful, album in 1998 that featured the singles Mulder And Scully and Road Rage.

  3. Pulp - This Is Hardcore: released 30th March 1998

    Jarvis and co released their sixth album featuring the title track, Help The Aged and Party Hard.

  4. Gomez - Bring It On: released 13th April 1998

    Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly.

  5. Massive Attack - Mezzanine: released 20th April 1998

    The band's third album was released, featured the big tune Teardrop.

  6. Garbage - Version 2.0: released 11th May 1998

    Shirley Manson and co released their second album featuring the hits I Think I'm Paranoid, When I Grow Up and Push It.

  7. Smashing Pumpkins - Adore: released 2nd June 1998

    Billy Corgan's band - now a trio, minus drummer Jimmy Chamberlin - released their fourth album, featuring the single Ava Adore.

  8. Embrace - The Good Will Out: released 8th June 1998

    Danny McNamara's band released their debut album, featuring the singles All You Good Good People and Come Back To What You Know.

  9. Beastie Boys - Hello Nasty: released 14th July 1998

    The NY hip hop trio released their fifth album, featuring the massive hits Intergalactic and Body Movin'.

  10. Elliott Smith - XO: released 25th August 1998

    The late singer songwriter released his fourth album this year.

  11. Belle And Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap: released 7th September 1998

    The Scottish band made their breakthrough with their third studio album. The title track was later used on the TV show Teachers.

  12. Hole - Celebrity Skin: released 8th September 1998

    Courtney Love's band released their third studio album, including the title track and Malibu.

  13. Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours: released 14th September 1998

    The band's fifth album was their first No 1 and spawned the single If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next, also a chart topper. The song is in the Guinness World Records as the number one single with the longest title without brackets.

  14. PJ Harvey - Is This Desire?: released 28th September 1998

    Peej released her fourth album, featuring the single A Perfect Day Elise.

  15. Mercury Rev - Deserter's Songs: released 29th September 1998

    The Buffalo, New York band released their third album, which included the memorable track Goddess On A Hiway.

  16. Ash - Nu-Clear Sounds: released 5th October 1998

    The band released their second album and welcomed aboard their second guitarist Charlotte Hatherley.

  17. Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing: released 12th October 1998

    Brian Molko's power pop trio released their second album, which featured Pure Morning and Every You Every Me.

  18. Fatboy Slim - You've Come A Long Way, Baby: released 19th October 1998

    Norman Cook released his second album under the Fatboy Slim moniker, featuring the singles Praise You, Rockerfeller Skank and Right Here Right Now.

  19. The Cardigans - Gram Turismo: released 19th October 1998

    The fourth album from the Swedish band featured the hits My Favourite Game and Erase/Rewind.

  20. Idlewild - Hope Is Important: released 26th October 1998

    The Edinburgh punk band released their first full-length album. The LP featured When I Argue I See Shapes and A Film For The Future.

  21. R.E.M. - Up: released 26th October 1998

    The Athens, GA legends released their 11th album, featuring At My Most Beautiful and Daysleeper.

