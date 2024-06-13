Oasis release previously unheard Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
13 June 2024, 16:11
The song is the first cut to be taken from the forthcoming limited edition re-release, featuring previously unheard Monnow Valley versions and outtakes from Sawmills Studios.
Oasis have unveiled a previously unheard version of their Columbia track.
The new audio is the first take to come from the recently announced Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, set for release on 30th August 2024 via Big Brother.
Watch the brand new lyric video for the track here:
Oasis - Columbia (Sawmills Outtake) [Official Lyric Video]
As a press release explains: "Mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho, ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ weighs in at an epic 7 minutes 18 seconds, dwarfing the 6 minutes of the album original."
It continues: "Based around an effectively simple chord structure, the hypnotic rhythms of ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ spiral into delayed drums and droning feedback, with Noel Gallagher’s harmonies buried deeper within the mix than on Owen Morris’ final album version, where they were subsequently lifted to become one of the most beloved Oasis choruses."
Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will also include an unreleased demo version of Sad Song, which was originally a bonus track on the album, this time with Liam Gallagher’s vocals.
The package also features brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.
Volume 1
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)
2. Shakermaker (Remastered)
3. Live Forever (Remastered)
4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)
5. Columbia (Remastered)
6. Supersonic (Remastered)
7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)
8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)
9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)
10. Slide Away (Remastered)
11. Married With Children (Remastered)
Volume 2
1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)
2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)
3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)
4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)
5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)
6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)
7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)
8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)
9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)
10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)
11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)
12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)
13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)
14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)
15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)
16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)
Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been celebrating the album's big birthday in style with special 30th anniversary dates, which kicked off in Sheffield this month.
Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates
The Manchester rocker has just completed four dates at The O2, London, which saw a very famous fan in Dave Grohl join them for the final night.
After Liam Gallagher dedicated Cigarettes & Alcohol to the Foos' frontman, footage emerged of him rocking out to the Oasis classic at the show itself.
Dave Grohl loves Cigarettes & Alcohol 🎶💙 pic.twitter.com/iEAUoNPQcH— Chazza_Charlotte 🤘🎶🌩️🇫🇷 (@Chazza_Rkid) June 12, 2024
Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe dates this Saturday 15th June 2024 with the first of his four homcoming shows taking place at Manchester Co-op Live.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.