Oasis release previously unheard Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher with Definitely Maybe 30th edition artwork. Picture: Paul Slattery/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the first cut to be taken from the forthcoming limited edition re-release, featuring previously unheard Monnow Valley versions and outtakes from Sawmills Studios.

Oasis have unveiled a previously unheard version of their Columbia track.

The new audio is the first take to come from the recently announced Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, set for release on 30th August 2024 via Big Brother.

As a press release explains: "Mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho, ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ weighs in at an epic 7 minutes 18 seconds, dwarfing the 6 minutes of the album original."

It continues: "Based around an effectively simple chord structure, the hypnotic rhythms of ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ spiral into delayed drums and droning feedback, with Noel Gallagher’s harmonies buried deeper within the mix than on Owen Morris’ final album version, where they were subsequently lifted to become one of the most beloved Oasis choruses."

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will also include an unreleased demo version of Sad Song, which was originally a bonus track on the album, this time with Liam Gallagher’s vocals.

Oasis' Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is released on 30th August 2024. Picture: Press

The package also features brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been celebrating the album's big birthday in style with special 30th anniversary dates, which kicked off in Sheffield this month.

Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates

The Manchester rocker has just completed four dates at The O2, London, which saw a very famous fan in Dave Grohl join them for the final night.

After Liam Gallagher dedicated Cigarettes & Alcohol to the Foos' frontman, footage emerged of him rocking out to the Oasis classic at the show itself.

Dave Grohl loves Cigarettes & Alcohol 🎶💙 pic.twitter.com/iEAUoNPQcH — Chazza_Charlotte 🤘🎶🌩️🇫🇷 (@Chazza_Rkid) June 12, 2024

Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe dates this Saturday 15th June 2024 with the first of his four homcoming shows taking place at Manchester Co-op Live.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.