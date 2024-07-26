Bruce Springsteen plays epic set & helps couple get engaged at first of two Wembley Stadium dates

Bruce Springsteen helped a couple get engage at his first London date this week. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty/Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss played the first of his two shows at the iconic football stadium.

Bruce Springsteen played the first of his duo of dates at Wembley Stadium.

The New Jersey legend and the E-Street Band treated fans to hits from across his career including Born To Run, Dancing In The Dark, The Rising, Badlands and more.

Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium

A memorable moment came during Springsteen's performance of The Promised Land, where he came across a sign, which read: "BOYFRIEND WILL PROPOSE IF HE CAN HAVE YOUR HARMONICA!"

Of course The Boss obliged, the results of which you can see in our clip below:

Bruce Springsteen helps couple get engaged by giving them his harmonica

Springsteen's mammoth 31-track set also included his cover of the commodores Nightshift, The Patti Smith Group's Because The Night and Twist and Shout.

He ended the magical night with an acoustic performance of his 2020 single I'll See You In My Dreams.

See the full setlist below:

Bruce Springsteen performs At Wembley Stadium on 25th July 2024. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In The Dark at Wembley Stadium

*See Bruce Springsteen's setlist on 25th July at Wembley Stadium:

Lonesome Day

Seeds

My Love Will Not Let You Down

No Surrender

Ghosts

Letter to You

The Promised Land(a couple proposed in the front row)

Hungry Heart

Spirit in the Night

Reason to Believe

Atlantic City

Youngstown

Long Walk Home (introduced as a “prayer for my country”)

The E Street Shuffle

Nightshift(Commodores cover)

Racing in the Street

Last Man Standing (acoustic; with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Land of Hope and Dreams (with The Impressions “People Get Ready” outro)

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Dancing in the Dark(followed by band introductions)

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (pictures of Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici on screen)

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

I'll See You in My Dreams

