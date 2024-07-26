Razorlight on making new album: "You can’t just be your own tribute act"

Razorlight talk new album Planet Nowhere

By Jenny Mensah

The rockers have shared the details of their Planet Nowhere album, unveiled their Scared of Nothing single and announced an intimate underplay tour.

Razorlight have today announced the details of their new album, unveiled its first single and shared the dates of a new intimate tour.

The indie rockers are set to release Planet Nowhere on 25th October 2024, marking the first record to come from the classic line-up since 2008.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show about the new release, frontman Johnny Borrell admitted:"I really didn’t think we’d do another one"

However, he added that the band took to Spain to write new music and vowed to "pack it in" if if they didn't make something they were proud of.

"We got back together," added the Rip It Up singer. We had to do this Greatest Hits – we had this contractual obligation, which I really hated doing – and you know, I said to the guys, ‘Let’s go to Spain, let’s go and record with (producer and musician) Youth.’

"Youth just seemed to get the band in a very uncomplicated way, and I was like, ‘Let’s see if we get something good' and we went out there, and it was sort of like a movie. On the last day, we just kind of found something. But I said to the guys before we went out, ‘If we don’t find something, if we don’t end up something that we really love and we want to do so we are moving forward as a band and making new music, we’ve just got to pack it in. Because you can’t just, sort of, be your own tribute act, you know, to be mean. And that’s what we did."

Listen to Scared of Nothing, their first take from the record, below:

According to a press release, Scared of Nothing unlocked Razorlight’s creativity and prompted the band to return to Spain with Youth for a second session earlier this year for songs on the upcoming record, which include titles such as Zombie Love, U Can Call Me, Dirty Luck, Cool People and Taylor Swift = US Soft Propaganda.

See the tracklist for Razorlight's Planet Nowhere:

Zombie Love U Can Call Me Taylor Swift = US Soft Propaganda Dirty Luck Scared of Nothing F.O.B.F. Empire Service Cyclops Cool People April Ends

Razorlight have shared the news of their new album. Picture: Press

Today (26th July) also sees Razorlight announce the details of an intimate underplay tour in October, which will see them visit some of the smallest venues they've played in years.

Fans who pre-order Planet Nowhere here from their official store will receive access to a pre-sale for the tour tickets, with the pre-sale opening on Thursday 1st August at 9am. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 2nd August from 9am.

The news of their tour adds to their one-off Up All Night 20th anniversary show at the O2 Academy Brixton on 21st November 2024, where The Mystery Jets will join them as special guests.

See Razorlight's 2024 live dates:

JULY

28th July: Poole, Harbour Festival (HEADLINERS)

AUGUST

11th August: Hull, Zebeedee’s Yard (with special guests The Zutons and Reverend and the Makers)

23rd August: Portsmouth, Victorious Festival (with Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim)

30th August: Nottingham, Wollaton Hall (with special guests Feeder, The Pigeon Detectives and The Sherlocks)

OCTOBER - UNDERPLAY TOUR

18th October: Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

19th October: Edinburgh, Mash House

20th October: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

21st October: Manchester, Band on the Wall

22nd October: Brighton, Komedia

24th October: Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER

21st November - London, O2 Academy Brixton (with special guests Mystery Jets)

A mini-documentary entitled The Making Of Up All Night is also set to follow soon and you can watch its trailer below:

Razorlight 'The Making Of 'Up All Night'' Documentary Trailer

As explained in a press release: "The Making Of Up All Night features frank interviews with people who worked on the record or were around the band in 2003/4, allowing for the first time real insight into the circumstances of one of the decade’s defining records, as reviews at the time testified."

It also follows the release of the Razorlight Fall To Pieces documentary, which charts the band's strained relationship and their eventual reunion.

Watch the Razorlight - Fall To Pieces documentary trailer