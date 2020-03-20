Joe Lycett leads comedians in "b******" Imagine cover parody after Gal Gadot post

Lycett, who changed his name to Hugo Boss, has joined forces with his friends to share their take on Gal Gadot's cover of the John Lennon track.

Joe Lycett has joined forces with a host of comedians to create a very British alternative cover of John Lennon's Imagine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brummie star has shared a video, which sees him sing the late Beatles legend's track alongside the likes of Noel Fielding, Katherine Ryan, Nish Kumar, Josh Widdecombe and Rosie Jones.

However, the jokers replace some of Lennon's most famous lines with the word "bastard," and it makes for some amusing viewing.

Watch their hilarious take on the John Lennon track below.

Joe Lycett joined by comedians for "b******" Imagine cover parody. Picture: Twitter/Joe Lycett

Lycett's video comes after the iconic song was trending this week.

Gal Gadot recruited a host of A-List celebs including Will Ferrell, Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan and Kristen Wiig to join her for a moving and emotional rendition of the song in order to show solidarity for those in self-isolation.

See her original video here:

The Wonder Woman actress captioned the video: "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne".

WATCH: Matt Lucas shares video from self-isolation due to immune system and asthma

Gal Gadot and Joe Lycett are the latest in a long line of celebrities to reach out and spread joy to those stuck at home.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Legend gave concerts at home as part of the Together at Home series, while Ricky Gervais told jokes to his followers online.

Meanwhile, U2 frontman Bono even wrote and performed a song inspired by the whole pandemic.

Watch his video here:

