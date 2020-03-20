Joe Lycett leads comedians in "b******" Imagine cover parody after Gal Gadot post

20 March 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 12:04

Lycett, who changed his name to Hugo Boss, has joined forces with his friends to share their take on Gal Gadot's cover of the John Lennon track.

Joe Lycett has joined forces with a host of comedians to create a very British alternative cover of John Lennon's Imagine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The Brummie star has shared a video, which sees him sing the late Beatles legend's track alongside the likes of Noel Fielding, Katherine Ryan, Nish Kumar, Josh Widdecombe and Rosie Jones.

However, the jokers replace some of Lennon's most famous lines with the word "bastard," and it makes for some amusing viewing.

Watch their hilarious take on the John Lennon track below.

READ MORE: Hugo Boss responds to Joe Lycett after he changed his name to Hugo Boss

Joe Lycett joined by comedians for "b******" Imagine cover parody
Joe Lycett joined by comedians for "b******" Imagine cover parody. Picture: Twitter/Joe Lycett

Lycett's video comes after the iconic song was trending this week.

Gal Gadot recruited a host of A-List celebs including Will Ferrell, Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan and Kristen Wiig to join her for a moving and emotional rendition of the song in order to show solidarity for those in self-isolation.

See her original video here:

The Wonder Woman actress captioned the video: "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne".

WATCH: Matt Lucas shares video from self-isolation due to immune system and asthma

Gal Gadot and Joe Lycett are the latest in a long line of celebrities to reach out and spread joy to those stuck at home.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Legend gave concerts at home as part of the Together at Home series, while Ricky Gervais told jokes to his followers online.

Meanwhile, U2 frontman Bono even wrote and performed a song inspired by the whole pandemic.

Watch his video here:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Ant Middleton slammed for defiant post on Covid-19

WATCH: Ant Middleton responds as he's slammed for saying "don't change" for Covid-19
Gal Gadot joined by stars including Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan to cover John Lennon's Imagine

WATCH: Gal Gadot and stars cover John Lennon's Imagine from self-isolation
The cast of Friends season 1

Friends reunion special delayed due to coronavirus

Stanley Johnson and his son British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

WATCH: Boris Johnson's dad Stanley slammed for saying he'd go still to the pub
Matt Lucas shares video from self-isolation due to health concerns

WATCH: Matt Lucas shares video from self-isolation due to immune system and asthma

Latest On Radio X

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury 2020 cancellation: Refunds, resales, deposits, line-up and more

Glastonbury Festival

LBC Breaking News

NEWS: Coronavirus latest

Miles Kane supports Liam Gallagher at The O2, London

Miles Kane has featured on a grime track

Miles Kane

John Lennon in July 1971

Why John Lennon's Imagine is more than just a peace anthem

John Lennon

Stereophonics in 2001: Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Stuart Cable

Was Mr Writer by Stereophonics actually about a specific person?

Stereophonics

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher: Government won’t stop p***heads going to the pub

Liam Gallagher