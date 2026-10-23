The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film
23 October 2026, 13:02 | Updated: 23 October 2026, 13:05
Rami Malek and the Bohemian Rhapsody movie from 2018 received great reviews, but some of the Queen story has been “tweaked” for dramatic purposes. Radio X separates fact from fiction…
Premiered on 23rd October 2018, the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Jospeh Mazello as John Deacon and Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor. It follows the career of Queen from their beginnings in West London in the early 1970s to their superstardom at the end of the decade and into the 80s.
While the film doesn't shy away from the complications and contradictions of Freddie Mercury's personal life, the screenplay comes to a close just as Queen perform at Live Aid in July 1975 and the singer discovers that he has been diagnosed as HIV positive.
Bohemian Rhapsody received some criticism from fans in playing fast and loose with the timeline of Queen's career, so let's take a look at how the biopic treated the facts...
READ MORE: How Much did Queen make from the Bohemian Rhapsody film?
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Fat Bottomed Girls wasn’t played on tour in the early 1970s
Early in the film, Queen are shown performing to huge crowds on their first US tour. In real life, the band’s first US tour was in April 1974 supporting fellow British band Mott The Hoople (the tour is referenced in the Queen song Now I’m Here). The headline band are not mentioned in the movie and Queen are seen performing Fat Bottomed Girls, a song not written or recorded until the summer of 1978 for the Jazz album.
Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee take the ULTIMATE Queen quiz.
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We Will Rock You is recorded in the wrong year
In the movie, Brian May is shown recording his stomping classic in London in 1980, while Mercury arrives from a heavy night of partying, complete with moustache. In actual fact, the song was recorded in 1977 for the News Of The World album and Fred was resolutely clean shaven.
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Rock In Rio was in the 1980s, not the 1970s
At one point in the Bohemian Rhapsody film, we see Freddie leading the band in front of a MASSIVE crowd in South America while the “love of his life” Mary Austin watches on TV from miles away. The movie places this gig in the mid to late 1970s, whereas it actually took place in January 1985. It WAS stupidly big, however as this clip proves.
Love of my Life - Queen In Rock In Rio 85 - HD
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Freddie didn't fire Queen manager John Reid
In the Bohemian Rhapsody film, manager John Reid (played by Aidan Gillen) tried to persuade Mercury to drop the rest of the band and go solo, leading the singer to kick the businessman out of his limo and fire him. In reality, Reid had managed Queen between 1975 and 1978 and had moved on from the role amicably, handing over the role to Jim Beach and describing it as “the gentlest parting of the ways of anyone I have ever worked with”.
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Freddie’s solo career didn’t split the group up
One of the key plot points of the Bohemian Rhapsody film is that Freddie Mercury turned his back on Queen and started a very well paid solo career creating dance music in Munich. The band have to be persuaded to reconvene and play Live Aid in July 1985.
This is chronologically confusing - Freddie was, in fact, the THIRD member to record a solo album, after Roger Taylor (Fun In Space in 1981 and Strange Frontier in 1984) and Brian May (the Star Fleet Project in 1983).
While all this was going on, Queen recorded Hot Space (1982) and The Works (1984). Freddie’s Mr Bad Guy album was released just before Live Aid in April 1985 and was actually a commercial success, making Number 6 in the UK charts and spawning the hit single I Was Born To Love You.
I Was Born To Love You - Freddie Mercury - 1985
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Freddie met his partner Jim Hutton at a house party
According to the film, Mercury meets the man who will share the last years of his life when Hutton is serving as a waiter at one of the star’s extravagant parties. In actual fact, Hutton claimed in his autobiography that he first met the Queen legend at London nightclub Heaven around 1980.
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Is it true Queen “hadn’t played for years” before Live Aid?
Definitely not! Live Aid came in the year following the release of Queen’s hugely-successful album The Works. The tour to support the LP started in August 1984 and ended in May 1985, two months before Live Aid. Queen were experts at playing stadium shows at this point, which is why they were so tight on the day.
Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid 1985)
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Freddie wasn’t diagnosed as HIV positive before Live Aid
The biggest incident of dramatic license in Bohemian Rhapsody is the timing of Freddie Mercury’s HIV diagnosis. In a heart-breaking scene, the singer tells his bandmates that he has the condition at a rehearsal for Live Aid. They perform the biggest show of their lives with this tragic knowledge. In fact, Mercury didn’t find out he was HIV-positive until April 1987, according to his partner Jim Hutton.
In the film, Freddie tells the other members of Queen about his illness, introduces Hutton to his family and then goes on to play Live Aid, all on the same day.
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Queen are shown taking the stage at Live Aid right after U2
There’s a Bono-alike shown coming off the stage as Freddie and co warm up for the show. In reality, Dire Straits had played a half hour set before Queen came along to steal the show.
Queen Live Aid 1985 - Bohemian Rhapsody - Radio Ga Ga