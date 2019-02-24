The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Rami Malek and the Bohemian Rhapsody movie have been gathering acclaim from critics and audiences alike, but some of the Queen story has been “tweaked” for dramatic purposes. Radio X separates fact from fiction…

Fat Bottomed Girls wasn’t played on tour in the early 1970s Early in the film, Queen are shown performing to huge crowds on their first US tour. In real life, the band’s first US tour was in April 1974 supporting fellow British band Mott The Hoople (the tour is referenced in the Queen song Now I’m Here). The headline band are not mentioned in the movie and Queen are seen performing Fat Bottomed Girls, a song not written or recorded until the summer of 1978 for the Jazz album.

We Will Rock You is recorded in the wrong year In the movie, Brian May is shown recording his stomping classic in London in 1980, while Mercury arrives from a heavy night of partying, complete with moustache. In actual fact, the song was recorded in 1977 for the News Of The World album and Fred was resolutely clean shaven.

Rock In Rio was in the 1980s, not the 1970s At one point in the Bohemian Rhapsody film, we see Freddie leading the band in front of a MASSIVE crowd in South America while the “love of his life” Mary Austin watches on TV from miles away. The movie places this gig in the mid to late 1970s, whereas it actually took place in January 1985. It WAS stupidly big, however as this clip proves.

Freddie’s solo career didn’t split the group up One of the key plot points of the Bohemian Rhapsody film is that Freddie Mercury turned his back on Queen and started a very well paid solo career creating dance music in Munich. The band have to be persuaded to reconvene and play Live Aid in July 1985. This is chronologically confusing - Freddie was, in fact, the THIRD member to record a solo album, after Roger Taylor (Fun In Space in 1981 and Strange Frontier in 1984) and Brian May (the Star Fleet Project in 1983). While all this was going on, Queen recorded Hot Space (1982) and The Works (1984). Freddie’s Mr Bad Guy album was released just before Live Aid in April 1985 and was actually a commercial success, making Number 6 in the UK charts and spawning the hit single I Was Born To Love You.

Is it true Queen “hadn’t played for years” before Live Aid? Definitely not! Live Aid came in the year following the release of Queen’s hugely-successful album The Works. The tour to support the LP started in August 1984 and ended in May 1985, two months before Live Aid. Queen were experts at playing stadium shows at this point, which is why they were so tight on the day.

Freddie fired Queen manager John Reid In the Bohemian Rhapsody film, manager John Reid (played by Aidan Gillen) tried to persuade Mercury to drop the rest of the band and go solo, leading the singer to kick the businessman out of his limo and fire him. In reality, Reid had managed Queen between 1975 and 1978 and had moved on from the role amicably, handing over the role to Jim Beach and describing it as “the gentlest parting of the ways of anyone I have ever worked with”. Freddie Mercury and Queen manager John Reid in 1977. Picture: Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Queen are shown taking the stage at Live Aid right after U2 There’s a Bono-alike shown coming off the stage as Freddie and co warm up for the show. In reality, Dire Straits had played a half hour set before Queen came on and stole the show.

Freddie met his partner Jim Hutton at a house party According to the film, Mercury meets the man who will share the last years of his life when Hutton is serving as a waiter at one of the star’s extravagant parties. In actual fact, Hutton claimed in his autobiography that he first met the Queen legend at London nightclub Heaven around 1980. reddie Mercury backstage at the Live Aid concert at Wembley, 13th July 1985. On the left is his partner Jim Hutton. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images