The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock/Twentieth Century Fox/Entertainment

Rami Malek and the Bohemian Rhapsody movie from 2018 received great reviews, but some of the Queen story has been “tweaked” for dramatic purposes. Radio X separates fact from fiction…

Premiered on 23rd October 2018, the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Jospeh Mazello as John Deacon and Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor. It follows the career of Queen from their beginnings in West London in the early 1970s to their superstardom at the end of the decade and into the 80s.

While the film doesn't shy away from the complications and contradictions of Freddie Mercury's personal life, the screenplay comes to a close just as Queen perform at Live Aid in July 1975 and the singer discovers that he has been diagnosed as HIV positive.

Bohemian Rhapsody received some criticism from fans in playing fast and loose with the timeline of Queen's career, so let's take a look at how the biopic treated the facts...

READ MORE: How Much did Queen make from the Bohemian Rhapsody film?