Dave Grohl reveals he's the father of a baby "born outside of his marriage"

Grohl made the statement on Instagram on Tuesday night (10th September). Picture: Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters frontman says he plans to be a "loving and supportive parent", but hopes to earn his family's "forgiveness".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Dave Grohl has announced that he's become a father to a baby born outside of his marriage.

The Foo Fighters frontman - who is married to Jordyn Blum and has three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia - revealed the news in a statement on Instagram.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The statement ended: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum married in August 2003 and have three children together: Violet (born 2006), Harper (born 2009) and Ophelia (born 2014).

Grohl's two eldest daughters have performed with their father onstage with Foo Fighters, with Violet appearing on the band's last album, But Here We Are.

Blum is Grohl's second wife after the musician's first marriage to Jennifer Youngblood dissolved in 1997.