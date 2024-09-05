How to enter the Oasis Wembley Stadium ticket ballot

Oasis in 2024: Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite for as series of shows in summer 2025. Picture: Press/Simon Emmett

The band have announced two further shows in London for September 2025 - and access will be via a "special invitation-only ballot ticket sale".

By Radio X

Oasis have confirmed that a special ballot will allow fans to access tickets for their recently-added Wembley Stadium shows.

The two dates, which are due to take place at the iconic venue on 27th and 28th September 2025, came after a "phenomenal demand" for tickets saw the band's run of shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin sell out on Saturday 31st August.

The band's management said that the Oasis Live ‘25 tour was the "biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland", with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets.

To try and make amends for the situation, which saw a huge number of fans disappointed, the band have announced that the two extra Wembley Stadium shows will go on sale via a "special invitation-only ballot ticket sale".

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

How does the Oasis Wembley Stadium ticket ballot work?

The band's management say that "applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.

When does the Oasis Wembley ticket ballot open?

Oasis have yet to confirm when the ballot will begin - and when the tickets will actually go on sale - but in a tweet on the evening of Wednesday 4th September, they added: "More details to follow."

What is a ticket ballot?

A ticket ballot usually refers to a process where individuals (or in some cases, groups) submit their details for a chance to obtain tickets to an event.

It's important to stress that an applicant who is successful in the ballot may not be successful in buying tickets during the sale; the ballot is there to offer a selected number of people the opportunity to buy tickets.

Ticket ballots are commonly used for events where demand exceeds supply - such as high-profile concerts (like the Oasis reunion) or sporting events - to ensure a fair distribution of tickets among interested parties. It is intended to prevent overcrowding and to provide a transparent way to allocate limited tickets.

Here's how a ticket ballot usually works:

Submission : Interested individuals submit their entries (often their names or contact details) into the ballot.

: Interested individuals submit their entries (often their names or contact details) into the ballot. Random Selection : Entries are usually selected randomly or through a lottery system. In the case of the Oasis pre-sale ticket ballot in August 2024, the successul entries were picked at random.

: Entries are usually selected randomly or through a lottery system. In the case of the Oasis pre-sale ticket ballot in August 2024, the successul entries were picked at random. Notification: Those selected are notified that they have won the opportunity to purchase tickets. With the Oasis pre-sale ticket ballot in August 2024, successful entrants were given an exclusive code which would allow them to enter the Ticketmaster site when pre-sale tickets went on sale on Friday 30th August.

Which other artists have used a ticket ballot in the past?

Aside from Oasis with their reunion show pre-sale - and the additional Wembley Stadium dates in September 2025 - a number of other high profile artists have used the ballot system in the past.

Madonna's London Palladium shows in January and February 2020 were sold via a ballot system, as was Led Zeppelin's landmark reunion show at the O2 in November 2012, which saw over a million people try and purchase just 20,000 tickets.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, photographed by Simon Emmett in July 2024. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

A press release published on behalf of the Gallaghers on Wednesday (4th September) went on to say "Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand."

It concluded: "This ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

