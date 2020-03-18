WATCH: Matt Lucas shares video from self-isolation due to immune system and asthma

18 March 2020, 18:57 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 19:12

The Little Britain star shared a message to all his followers on social media revealing he is self-isolating due to his health conditions.

Matt Lucas has shared a video from self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Little Britain star posted a video clip, captioned "Hello" on social media to check in with his fans and explain why he's staying at home due to fears over the pandemic.

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

Speaking to camera, the comedian, actor and writer began: "Hello. I haven't said hello for a while. I was born with an overactive immune system, which is why my hair fell out when I was six and I have very bad asthma as a result of that stupid immune system, so I am in self-isolation."

He continued: "Although, I have the front door open at the moment to let some air in, and occasionally I go for a walk around the block, which I think is still alright to do".

The 46-year-old added: "Anyway, I'm just trying to register all this like everyone else. I've been sort of down really, but here I am."

Lucas even told fans he would attempt to grow a beard for the first time in his life, showing them his attempt so far.

Watch his full video above.

The star was sent tweets of support from fans and celebrities alike with Dom Joly and Kim Cattrall even showing their love.

Matt Lucas is the latest comedian to send a video on social media, after Ricky Gervais vowed to tell jokes to his fans from home to "boost morale".

Meanwhile, Matt Lucas has been announced for the next season of The Best British Bake Off.

The star has been confirmed as Sandi Toksvig's replacement, following the news of her departure earlier this year.

Lucas will take on hosting duties with Noel Fielding - a role which he's made his own since the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

He also joins judges Prue Leith and original Bake Off star Paul Hollywood, who migrated with the show when it left the BBC.

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

Latest Videos

Pippa plays her latest game Egghead Roulette

WATCH: Pippa's Egghead Roulette game is cracking

The Chris Moyles Show

Ricky Gervais at the 77th annual Golden Globes with picture of the star on Twitter inset

WATCH: Ricky Gervais tells jokes to "boost morale" for people self-isolating
A 3D model of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles play the Water Way To Have Fun game

WATCH: Pippa's Water Way To Have Fun game is epic

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters in 1999: Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett

Why Learn To Fly is Foo Fighters' most uplifting song

Foo Fighters

Arctic Monkeys emojis

QUIZ: Name the Arctic Monkeys song title from the emojis!

Quizzes

The Smiths in March 1984: Andy Rouke, Mike Joyce, Johnny Marr and Morrissey

10 Smiths singles that didn’t appear on a Smiths album

The Smiths

U2's Bono debut's new coronavirus-inspired song for fans on St. Patrick's day

U2's Bono performs new coronavirus-inspired song from home on St. Patrick's Day
The Who 2020

The Who reschedule their UK tour dates to 2021

The Who

Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017

Glastonbury Festival's 50th anniversary cancelled due to coronavirus

Glastonbury Festival