WATCH: Matt Lucas shares video from self-isolation due to immune system and asthma

The Little Britain star shared a message to all his followers on social media revealing he is self-isolating due to his health conditions.

Matt Lucas has shared a video from self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Little Britain star posted a video clip, captioned "Hello" on social media to check in with his fans and explain why he's staying at home due to fears over the pandemic.

Speaking to camera, the comedian, actor and writer began: "Hello. I haven't said hello for a while. I was born with an overactive immune system, which is why my hair fell out when I was six and I have very bad asthma as a result of that stupid immune system, so I am in self-isolation."

He continued: "Although, I have the front door open at the moment to let some air in, and occasionally I go for a walk around the block, which I think is still alright to do".

The 46-year-old added: "Anyway, I'm just trying to register all this like everyone else. I've been sort of down really, but here I am."

Lucas even told fans he would attempt to grow a beard for the first time in his life, showing them his attempt so far.

The star was sent tweets of support from fans and celebrities alike with Dom Joly and Kim Cattrall even showing their love.

Matt Lucas is the latest comedian to send a video on social media, after Ricky Gervais vowed to tell jokes to his fans from home to "boost morale".

Meanwhile, Matt Lucas has been announced for the next season of The Best British Bake Off.

The star has been confirmed as Sandi Toksvig's replacement, following the news of her departure earlier this year.

Lucas will take on hosting duties with Noel Fielding - a role which he's made his own since the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

He also joins judges Prue Leith and original Bake Off star Paul Hollywood, who migrated with the show when it left the BBC.

