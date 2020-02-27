Coronavirus: How the disease could affect events, gigs and festivals

After Stormzy was forced to cancel his Asian dates and the Six Nations match was postponed, we look into how coronavirus could affect upcoming events.

Fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and whether it has reached pandemic status is growing, with reports confirming the disease has now reached every continent but Antartica.

As confirmed by the BBC, two new patients have tested positive for the disease - which is officially named COVID-19 - in the country, bringing the total number of UK cases to 15.

With the cancellation of Stormzy's Asian dates, Mabel's Italian dates and the postponement of the Italy vs Ireland Six Nations match, it remains to be seen just how many other live events could be affected. And could this extend to any gigs and festivals? Find out here...

Crowd shot with coronavirus images and UK rapper Stormzy inset. Picture: 1. Getty Creative 2. AP/Press Association Images 3. Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

What is coronavirus?

According to gov.uk, coronavirus is a type of virus - and part of a group which are common across the world.

Novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus which was first found in Wuhan City, China.

It is a zoonotic virus, which means it can be passed from animals to humans.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

In severe cases, it may progress to severe pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

Who is most at risk?

Gov.uk says the virus is can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people and those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

The nhs.uk informs us that the risk of catching coronavirus in the UK has been raised from "low to moderate" by the UK Chief Medical Officers,"but the risk to individuals remains low".

What events have been cancelled or affected due to the coronavirus so far?

Music:

As previously mentioned, BRIT Award winner Stormzy cancelled the Asian leg of his 2020 tour, where he was due to visit Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, China and South Korea this March.

The cancellations have since come closer to home, with fellow BRITs alum Mabel cancelling the Italian leg of her European tour, following the rise of cases in the country,

Taking to her Instagram on Monday 24 February, she wrote: "Due to recent events concerning the Coronavirus in Italy, we've been advised by the Minister of Health and the President of the Lombardy region not to go ahead with tomorrow's show in Milan.

"So sad to have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here! Hoping to reschedule soon. Love Mx."

Italy's iconic La Scala opera house has also been temporarily shut down in response to the growing cases in the country.

A statement shared on the venue's official Twitter read: "The Teatro alla Scala's performances are suspended in relation to the spread of the coronavirus as a precautionary measure pending the provisions of the competent authorities."

An update latest confirmed that performances in the historic venue are suspended until 1 March.

An upcoming gig featuring K-Pop stars Seventeen, which was set for 8 March, has been cancelled at London's SSE Arena Wembley.

Statement from PLEDIS Entertainment read: "Due to the on-going coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to cancel Seventeen’s February and March world tour in consideration of the health and safety of both artist and fans. As the health and safety of the artist, audience and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to prevent any potential harm. We deeply apologize to all fans for this unfortunate circumstance and ask for generous understanding. Thank you".

Sport

Sport has followed suit, with Ireland's Six Nations rugby match against Italy in Dublin - which was due to take place on Saturday 7 March at the Aviva Stadium - postponed.

The other sporting events affected or thrown into doubt are as follows:

As reported by The Telegraph: The Europa League match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on Wednesday 27 February is set to take place with no audience.

A nationwide suspension of all rugby has been enforced in Italy with further club fixtures to possibly follow.

The Six Nations match between Italy and England on 14 March, which is set to take place in Rome, is being monitored, as is the women's game in Padua a day later.

Italy's annual cycling race Milan-Sanremo, which takes place from 21-22 of March, is under threat of cancellation, with May's Giro d'Italia also under threat.

The friendly football match between England and Italy on 27 March at London's Wembley Stadium is currently scheduled to go ahead.

UEFA are said to be "monitoring" the spread of the virus ahead of the Euros this years, which is set to take place from 12-12 July 2020.

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee has also said the Tokyo 2020 Games - which is scheduled to start on 24 July - would only be cancelled if the disease proved too dangerous.

However, as The Guardian reports, the training of 80,000 Olympic volunteers has been delayed for at least two months.

Found out more about the virus below.

Will this affect gigs or live events in England and other parts of Europe?

So far, apart from Seventeen's gig, there are no more confirmed cancellations of gigs in the UK, but if the spread of the virus increases, organisers may think twice about allowing music fans to gather in densely packed and populated areas.

However, as The Guardian reports, a Public Health England spokesperson has advised that we should "not feel obliged to avoid others, even in large gatherings, but should maintain good personal, hand and respiratory hygiene".

How can you prevent infection and further spread of the virus?

- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

- Avoid close contact with those who are unwell

- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based hand-rub

- Use masks and appropriate personal protection equipment in a healthcare setting

- Stay home if you feel unwell

- Seek medical advice early if you are displaying any of the symptoms

What should you do if you think you are at risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus?

The NHS has advised people to call 111 now if they have been:

- To the Hubei province in China in the past 14 days

- To Iran, areas of northern Italy in "lockdown" or the "special care zone" areas in South Korea since 19 February

- To other parts of mainland China or South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath.

- To parts of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos o Myanmar since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath

- To other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini) since 19 February

See the areas in lockdown in northern Italy:

- In Lombardy: Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fioranoin

- In Veneto: Vo' Euganeo

See the special care zones in South Korea

- Daegu

- Cheongdo

Visit www.gov.uk for coronavirus information and the latest advice.

Visit nhs.uk for more information on the virus and advice on what actions to take.