Courtney Love is a fan of East 17

Courtney Love and East 17 on the cover of their Stay Another Day single. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The grunge icon made the revelation on the new series of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courtney Love is an unlikely fan of East 17.

The Hole singer - who was married to the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain - is best known for her contribution to grunge, but she has spoken about her love for the 90s boyband and their Christmas hit, Stay Another Day.

In a new episode of the long-running comedy panel series that aired on Wednesday (16th October), she told the band's singer Terry Coldwell, 50, that she listens to their festival single every year.

Presenter Joel Dommett, 39, who also guests on the new show, said after Coldwell took to the stage: “To be fair, a great funeral song would be East 17’s Stay Another Day” to which Love added: "On my Christmas playlist every year."

Coldwell - who featured in the Walthamstow band alongside Brian Harvey, 50, Tony Mortimer, 53, and John Hendy, 53 - told the rocker: “I saw you on YouTube, saying it was one of your favourite songs!”

READ MORE:

Love also left her fellow guests baffled with a bizarre story about Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which involved her having to "fake" her knowledge of Muse.

“I went to see Coldplay at the National History Museum, and I love many things about Chris Martin," she began.

“A – he’s a feminist in the best way. And B – I had to fake my way through a three-hour conversation on Muse. I faked it really good. That’s not the point.”

Co captain Greg Davies appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and revealed how the Celebrity Skin skinger caused plenty of chaos on set:

Courtney Love caused "chaos" on the new Buzzcocks!

The new Never Mind the Buzzcocks series is on Sky Max and NOW.

READ MORE: