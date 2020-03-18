U2's Bono performs new coronavirus-inspired song from home on St. Patrick's Day

The U2 frontman treated fans on social media to a performance of Let Your Love Be Known, which he dedicated to anyone who "is in a tight spot and still singing".

Bono marked St. Patrick's Day by sharing a new song from his home in Dublin.

The U2 frontman - who is on lockdown like everyone in the republic of Ireland - reached out to fans on social media and performed a new track called Let Your Love Be Known, which he said was inspired by those struggling as well as those on the "front line" during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

He captioned the video: "For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish…

"for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to.

Bono"

During the live recording posted on all of the Dublin band's social media pages, he said: "A little postcard from bubbling Dublin on St Patrick's Day.

"A little tune, made up here about an hour ago. I think it's called... Let Your Love Be Known. Let me know what you think".

Watch his moving performance above.

QUIZ: How well do you know your Irish artists?

U2's Bono debut's new coronavirus-inspired song for fans on St. Patrick's day. Picture: Instagram/U2

READ MORE: Why Does U2 frontman Bono always wear sunglasses?

Bono's video came after Chris Martin played a 30-minute gig live from his studio on Tuesday.

The Coldplay frontman - who is a curator of Global Citizen Festival - introduced his Solidarity Sessions: Together, At Home series, which is also in collaboration with the World Health Organisation.

The British artist refused to let COVID-19 stop him from playing for his fans and instead took requests and performed a selection of some of Coldplay's biggest hits, including Clocks, Trouble, Green Eyes and Viva La Vida - and even threw in a short cover of David Bowie's Life on Mars?

Watch him in action here:

John Legend, Keith Urban, Neil Young, Christine and the Queens, and Yungblud are also among the many musicians who have also followed suit in swapping the stage for their homes to entertain their fans through the pandemic.

Watch a clip of John Legend's concert here:

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus