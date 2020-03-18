WATCH: Ricky Gervais tells jokes to "boost morale" for people self-isolating

The comedian, actor and After Life creator took to social media to bring his own brand of humour for those stuck at home.

Ricky Gervais has been telling jokes to those self isolating.

The comedian, writer and actor has taken to social media to share his humour in an attempt to "boost morale" for those self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a 4:55 minute video, he began: "I wanted to do something for people stuck at home and self-isolating and all that. I wanted to boost morale - it's kinda my job - but I didn't know how.

"People keep asking me to bring After Life forward, but I can't do that. It's not up to me and they have to translate it into all the different languages."

He added: "So the idea is for me to be like the Vera Lynne of the generation, keeping your morale up, but I do jokes not songs..."

Gervais has vowed to do another post tonight (Wednesday 18 March) for his fans, writing: "I'll do another little wartime broadcast tonight at 6pm on Twitter and then on Instagram for all the cool kids like me. Same hair. Different jokes. Tune in. Stay safe. Get fat."

I'll do another little wartime broadcast tonight at 6pm on Twitter and then on Instagram for all the cool kids like me. Same hair. Different jokes. Tune in. Stay safe. Get fat. https://t.co/Q9u1wQ5Z9j — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 18, 2020

The comedian is one of many stars sharing their talents live on social media to help their fans.

St. Patrick's Day saw Bono share a brand new song, inspired by the coronavirus for anyone who is "in a tight spot" and those on the "front line".

Taking to Instagram he said: "A little postcard from bubbling Dublin on St Patrick's Day.

"A little tune, made up here about an hour ago. I think it's called... Let Your Love Be Known. Let me know what you think".

Bono's video came after Chris Martin played a 30-minute gig live from his studio on Tuesday.

The Coldplay frontman took requests and performed a selection of some of Coldplay's biggest hits, including Clocks, Trouble, Green Eyes and Viva La Vida - and even threw in a short cover of David Bowie's Life on Mars?

He passed on the baton to John Legend, who played an almost one-hour gig of his greatest hits, while also taking requests.

