Get into even more Radio X music with three new stations!

Radio X has launched three new stations: Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled. Picture: Radio X

Radio X adds Radio X Chilled and two decades stations – Radio X 90s and Radio X 00s - which all go live today, Thursday 12th September.

By Radio X

After launching the hugely successful Radio X Classic Rock last year, there are now three more stations in the Radio X family.

We've added laid back anthems with Radio X Chilled and two decades stations – Radio X 90s and Radio X 00s with epic tracks from mega bands of the 90s and kings of the 00s.

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Chilled brings you our more relaxed side: from stripped back acoustic versions of massive indie hits to 90s trip-hop, it's the perfect soundtrack to lazy Sundays and hectic workdays. You'll hear laid-back tunes from the likes of Oasis, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Kings Of Leon, Radiohead, The Verve and more.

Listen to Radio X Chilled on Global Player

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop. Picture: Radio X

The 90s are back with a vengeance... and what a time to launch Radio X 90s, which features every great tune from Camden to Seattle, Britpop to Grunge. Get your parka on for the biggest 90s anthems from the likes of Oasis, Blur, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Manic Street Preachers, R.E.M., Pulp, Radiohead, Supergrass, Stereophonics and many, many more.

Listen to Radio X 90s on Global Player

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade. Picture: Radio X

From New York cool to Indie Sleaze in the UK... Radio X 00s will have you squeezing back into those skinny jeans with artists including Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Killers, Kasabian, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse.

Listen to Radio X 00s on Global Player

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

What are the new stations?

How to listen to the new Global stations

The new stations are available on your radio, on the Global Player app , on smart speakers, web, and on smart TVs. Global Player is the UK’s fastest growing entertainment platform and app, it is completely free to download and use on any iOS or Android device and at globalplayer.com .

on smart speakers, web, and on smart TVs. Global Player is the UK’s fastest growing entertainment platform and app, it is completely free to download and use on any iOS or Android device and at To listen on smart speakers, just ask Global Player to “Play…radio station” Listen online at Globalplayer.com , listen through your TV or use the Global Player app on your Apple TV or via Sky Q.

, listen through your TV or use the Global Player app on your Apple TV or via Sky Q. On your radio, Smooth 80s and Capital Anthems are available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2. All other stations launching today are available in London on DAB Digital Radio.

Proudly making the biggest shake up in radio since Global launched in 2007! A record 12 brand new radio stations are going live across the UK today! Enjoy them on the radio, @GlobalPlayer or wherever you listen! 📻🔊💻📱🚘📺 pic.twitter.com/cMOc5EnEny — Global (@global) September 12, 2024

The news comes as Global, the Media & Entertainment group which includes Radio X, has revealed details of 12 brand new radio stations, which went live across the UK on 12th September.

The 12 stations expand Global’s market-leading brands, giving listeners even more choice from Global. The brand new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands and content, as well smart speakers, online and DAB Digital Radio.

Joining the Global family is an incredible line-up of brand new radio stations: Capital Anthems, Classic FM Calm, Classic FM Movies, Heart 10s, Heart Love, Heart Musicals, Radio X Chilled, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul.

James Rea, Chief Broadcasting and Content Officer at Global, said: “Global is transforming British radio with one of the largest simultaneous launches in UK history. Our new stations offer audiences unprecedented choice and we’re hugely excited about them. These new radio stations are unique and distinctive, and perfectly complement each radio brand.

"From Heart’s non-stop love songs to the anthems Capital made famous and the world’s greatest film music on Classic FM – there really is something for everyone, for every mood, for every moment. You can easily access all these free stations on your smart speaker, in your car, on your radio and on your phone with our app, Global Player.”

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global said: “This is a significant day in Global’s history – the biggest ever launch in UK radio history - a record number of radio stations launching simultaneously across the UK, giving our incredible listeners even more choice from Global.

"The scale of our ambition is to deliver more top quality radio and audio for our listeners than anyone else. A huge thank you to every globaller who has worked so hard on this huge number of new stations launching today. We’ve spent a long time crafting them and it’s wonderful to see them all go live – I hope everyone loves them as much as we do!”

Radio X logo. Picture: Radio X

Radio X: home to the biggest radio personalities

Radio X is home to the biggest personalities with Chris Moyles at Breakfast, Johnny Vaughan at Drive, plus Issy Panayis, Danny Wallace, John Kennedy, Polly James, Toby Tarrant, Ed Gamble, Matthew Crosby, Dan O’Connell, Adam Brown and Rich Wolfenden - and, of course, the best rock and alternative music on the dial, with all stations across the brand available on Global Player, the official Radio X app.