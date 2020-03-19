WATCH: Gal Gadot and stars cover John Lennon's Imagine from self-isolation

The Wonder Woman star led a sing-a-long of the late Beatles star's iconic single with cameos from the likes of Will Ferrell, Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and more.

Gal Gadot and several celebrities have joined forces to cover John Lennon's Imagine.

The Wonder Woman star enlisted the help of celebrities from across the world of entertainment including Will Ferrell, Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan and Kristen Wiig to sing the late Beatles legend's iconic 1971 track.

In a video she shared on Instagram Gadot explained: "Hey guys. Day 6 in self-quarantine and I've got to say these past few days have got me feeling philosophical"

She added: "And I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing his trumpet to all the other people who were locked inside their homes, and he was playing Imagine, and it was something so powerful and pure..."

She then went to begin singing the song, with her famous friends then appearing to sing a line each of the song.

Watch the video above, which she captioned: "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne".

Gal Gadot joined by stars including Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan to cover John Lennon's Imagine. Picture: Instagram/Gal Gadot

Ahead of the post, the Israeli actress and model took to Instagram to urge her followers to self-isolate, writing: "Staying home is my super power and yours! Please everyone take care of yourself, your loved ones and us all.

"This situation should not be taken lightly. The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives".

Gal Gadot and her friends are the latest in a long line of celebrities to reach out and spread joy to those stuck at home.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Legend have given concerts at home as part of the Together at Home series, Ricky Gervais has told jokes to his followers online.

Little Britain co-creator Matt Lucas checked in with his fans to reveal he was self-isolating due to his over-active immune system and serious asthma.

Meanwhile, U2 frontman Bono wrote and performed a song inspired by the whole pandemic called.

Watch his video here:

