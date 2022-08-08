Joker 2: Folie à Deux - Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know so far

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will co-star in Joker: Folie à Deux. Picture: Warner Bros/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Details about Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix with Lady Gaga, have been confirmed. Find out when it's released and what we know about the sequel so far.

A teaser for Joker 2: Folie à Deux has been released.

The sequel to 2019's Joker, which starred Joaquin Phoenix, is set to drop in 2024 and it looks like it's about to get even more musical with the addition of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Watch the first teaser trailer below and find out what we know about Joker 2 so far, including its release date, who's in the cast and more.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

When is Joker 2 released?

Joker: Folie à Deux is released on 4th October 2024, five years to the day from the original film's release.

Who's in the cast of Joker 2?

Joker: Folie à Deux will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the title character, also known as Arthur Fleck, where he'll be joined by Lady Gaga.

What do we know about Joker 2 so far?

The film - which sees Todd Phillips back at the helm - is rumoured to be a musical and will see Lady Gaga play the role of Harley Quinn.

The French title, Folie à Deux, is a phrase which means a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, most commonly a romantic couple, so it stands to reason that where the first Joker saw Joaquin Phoenix play out the delusions of the title character, Joker 2 will see Phoenix and Gaga feed off each other. As with the first film, we imagine the lines between fantasy and reality will be heavily blurred.

The original Joker was released in 2019 and took home a record breaking $96.2 million at the box office during its opening weekend. In total, the film took home $1.07 billion internationally, making it highest ever grossing R-Rated movie.

The film was nominated for 11 Oscars overall and and saw Joaquin Phoenix and Hildur Guðnadóttir take home an Academy Award for Best Actor and Original Music Score respectively.

