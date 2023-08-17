Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks: Daisy Jones & The Six series "made me feel like a ghost"

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six. Picture: 1. Gaye Gerard/Getty Images 2. Gaye Gerard/Getty Images 3. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The Fleetwood Mac legend praised the Amazon Prime Video series, which appears to be inspired by the legendary band, and reveal she's watched it twice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stevie Nicks has talked about Daisy Jones & The Six and revealed it made her feel "very emotional".

The Amazon Prime Video series starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin - which tells the story of a 70s rock band much like Fleetwood Mac - was released earlier this year and was an instant hit.

Now, Stevie Nicks - who no doubt inspired many of the looks for the character Daisy Jones, has taken to Instagram to reveal she's watched the series twice.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.”

The Landslide singer added: "I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it.

Hopefully it will continue..."

Former Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie sadly passed away on 30th November 2022, aged 79, after suffering from an ischemic stroke.

Nicks paid tribute to her friend and former bandmate ad her first performance of the year, by performing their landslide it.

As the 16-track set reached its finale, Nicks performed the heartfelt 1975 single as photos ofMcVie were shown on the big screen.

At the end of the track, Nicks admitted tearfully: “There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.”

Landslide - Stevie Nicks - Live Emotional Tribute to Christine McVie - 3/10/23 - Los Angeles

McVie is known for writing and contributing to the band's most popular songs, including Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun, Songbird, Hold Me and Little Lies.

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies

Daisy Jones & The Six also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Camilo Morrone as Camila Alvarez, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes.

Watch the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six below:

Watch the trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six

Daisy Jones & the Six is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video