Mick Fleetwood pays tribute to Christine McVie on "heavenly 80th birthday"

The Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder paid tribute to his former bandmate on what would have been her 80th birthday.

Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to former bandmate Christine McVie on what would have been her 80th birthday.

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist sadly died on 30th November 2022, aged 79, after a brief illness and a stroke.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 13th July, the dummer and co-founder of the band shared a series of images of himself with the musician, writing: "For Christine,

"Here we are thinking of you on your heavenly 80th birthday!"

The drummer added: "For me, although missing you on this celebration of your 80th birthday…I like so many have the greatest memories in plenty!

"And most of all, your songs are lighting up the world on this your birthday.

"Chris, Happy Birthday.

"You are loved and dearly missed."

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies

Fleetwood also spoke at Christine McVie's memorial in Malibu on 9th January this year and shared the eulogy he wrote to her for their fans.

The touching dedication began: "Thank you for coming today as we celebrate the incredible life of our sweet Christine.

"So, when we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris.

"And NOW since the loss of Christine, we are still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away."

t continued: "In THIS moment in time, we celebrate her life, all together here today to help with our healing.

"I've been blessed to be a part of a family that created a safe place for Chris and the band's music to unfold. I am extremely honored for her to have been in my family's life for over 55 years. Amy, Lucy, Ruby and Tessa, my four beautiful daughters and extended family grew up sharing a life with Christine. We all love and miss her so much already."

He added: "I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. But that was our Christine - she was a North country girl from beginning to end never caring about the fluff. Again, it was Christing who gifted so much to millions around the world.

"She is being remembered Everywhere, Just as her song says,'I want to be with you everywhere' and she is."

Shortly after her passing, Mick said Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie was "unthinkable".

Speaking to the LA Times at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday 5th February, the legend aid: "I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

McVie, born Christine Anne Perfect on 12th July 1943, was best known for writing some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, including Songbird, Oh Daddy, Don't Stop and Everywhere.

Married to John McVie from 1968 - 1976, the pair continued to work professionally, going onto the band's seminal album, Rumours, which was inspired by the turmoil in much of the band's relationships at the time.

McVie, who also co-wrote the likes of Little Lies and The Chain, which has become synonymous with Formula One, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

The late artist was also the recipient of two GRAMMY Awards and received a BRIT Award for outstanding contribution to music and an Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award.

