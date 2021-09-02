Can you get 100% of these lyrics from 1987 correct?

Three stars of 1987: The Cure, INXS and Rick Astley
How well do you remember the year of Just Like Heaven, Need You Tonight and Never Gonna Give You Up?

1987 - what a year for music! The Smiths, The Cure, R.E.M. and Depeche Mode were pumping out the alternative hits, Mel & Kim, Rick Astley, Whitney Houston and Madonna were keeping the pop side of things all present and correct and there were classic albums from INXS, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, U2 and Guns N'Roses.

So if we were to give you a line from a big tune that was released in 1987, could you pick the right song from a choice of three?

