Are these the best transatlantic bands ever?

We take a look at some of the most successful bands that have brought together musicians from both the UK and the United States.

This week sees Stevie Nicks celebrate her birthday, reaching 72 on the 26 May 2020.

The singer-songwriter and rockstar is most known for her status as the songwriter and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac - a band which originated in London and became established in Los Angeles.

Which other bands out there could be considered transatlantic? And how many band members from each side of the pond does it really take for a band to be considered so? Take a look at our rundown here.

Fleetwood Mac The classic line-up of Fleetwood Mac with John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image Fleetwood Mac was formed in London in 1967 by guitarist Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and was completed by John McVie, Christine McVie and Danny Kirwan. But it was when Fleetwood were scouting studios in Los Angeles that they were introduced to folk-rock duo Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks and released their eponymous album in 1975. Their current line-up includes Kiwi musician Neil Finn, who entered the band after Buckingham's departure in 2018. Garbage Garbage in 2002. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns Garbage consist of Scottish frontwoman Shirley Manson, and American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. The Monkees The Monkees in 1960. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Often coined as the first manufactured boyband, the Monkeys were an American pop band made up of Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork and English actor and singer Davy Jones. Davy Jones is credited as one of the reasons Bowie changed his name from David Jones. The Pretenders The Pretenders in 1984. Picture: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images The Pretenders were formed in March 1978 by Chrissie Hynde, and English musicians James Honeyman-Scott who played guitar, backing vocals and keyboard, bassist Pete Farndon and percussionist Martin Chambers. The bands current line-up even sees them joined by British singer-songwriter and guitarist James Walbourne and Welsh artist Carwyn Ellis. The Jimi Hendrix Experience The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Noel Redding and Jimi Hendrix in 1967. Picture: Ivan Keeman/Redferns The Jimi Hendrix Experience saw the late American icon joined by English drummer and backing vocalist Mitch Mitchell and English bassist Noel Redding. The Police The Police's Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. Picture: Peter Noble/Redferns Sting - otherwise known as Gordon Sumner - may have been born in Northumberland, but the trio (who also included Andy Summers) was also completed by American drummer Stewart Copeland. Wings Wings members Denny Laine, Linda McCartney and Paul McCartney. Picture: Gems/Redferns Wings were comprised of The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, his wife Linda, former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine and session American drummer Denny Seiwell. Crosby, Stills & Nash Portrait of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young in 1972. Picture: Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Image Crosby, Stills & Nash are a folk rock supergroup made up of American singer-songwriters David Crosby and Stephen Stills and English singer-songwriter Graham Nash. When joined by Canadian legend and singer-songwriter Neil Young, they become Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Placebo Placebo's Stefan Osdal and Brain Molko in 1997. Picture: David Lefranc/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images Placebo are very much a European band, being formed in London in 1994. They may not have met anywhere near America, but Brian Malko is described as a Belgian-born British American. Strangely enough, though Malko met the Swedish-born English musician Stefan Olsdal in London, they both attended the American International School of Luxembourg. Added to that, Steve Forrest, who hails from California, drummed for the band from 2008-2015 and featured on their Battle for the Sun (2009) and Loud Like Love (2013) albums. Tool Tool play Fairfax High School Gymnasium in 1992. Picture: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images Formed in 1990, Tool's line-up included Danny Carey, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan. The trio were then joined by British guitarist and former Peach member Justin Chancellor in 1995.

