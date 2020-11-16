WATCH: Nothing But Thieves cover Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

See the Southend band perform an amazing cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic as part of Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard.

Nothing But Thieves have performed a very special cover of the classic Fleetwood Mac song Dreams.

The track was part of the band's stripped back set for Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard last week.

From the stage of London's Clapham Grand, frontman Conor Mason announced the tune by saying that the 1977 classic was "One of the best songs ever written - a kind of schooling on how to write a song." He added: "We'll never write a song this good, so we'll cover it instead!"

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

A live audience was no longer possible because of to the government's current lockdown restrictions, but a select few lucky Radio X competition winners were able to watch the show in full via a livestream.

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant hosted the gig and you can now enjoy the best bits from the show plus an interview with the band exclusively at RadioX.co.uk here.

The quintet - Conor Mason (vocals and guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitar), Dominic Craik (guitar and keyboards), Phillip Blake (bass) and James Price (drums) - began the show with "a very special stripped back version of our set", as Conor put it, before moving on to full electric versions of tracks like Impossible and Is Everybody Going Crazy?

"It's just lovely for us to get out of the house and play some tunes." said frontman Conor Mason jubilantly.

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which sees the world’s biggest bands and solo artists play to small crowds.