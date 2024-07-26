The Kickabout comes LIVE from Paris this weekend!

26 July 2024, 11:25 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 12:00

The Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan Podcast
The Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan Podcast. Picture: Radio X

Johnny and Gavin "The Woodman" Woods are hosting a special show from Team GB House as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kick off.

Johnny Vaughan and Gavin "The Woodman" Woods are taking The Kickabout on tour!

On Saturday 27th July, The Kickabout will come LIVE from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The duo will be live from Team GB House, minutes away from the historic Pavillon D'Armenonville, on Saturday morning from 11am (our time).

They'll be joined by guests and previewing, in their own unique way, everything that is to come over the next two weeks in Paris!

Tune in to Radio X at 11am on Saturday 27th July to hear the show.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.

Download Global Player for free!
Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

How to download Global Player

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

Global Player opens up a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly-curated playlists, all in one place, wherever you go. All for free. Just sign in and enjoy!

Latest Music News

Razorlight

Razorlight on making new album: "You can’t just be your own tribute act"

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol will headline Tramlines 2024

Tramlines Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Tramlines Festival 2024

Bruce Springsteen helped a couple get engage at his first London date this week

Bruce Springsteen plays epic set & helps couple get engaged at first of two Wembley Stadium dates

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard at On The Beach Brighton 2024

The Kooks still want to be together in another 20 years: "What else would we do?"

The Kooks