The Kickabout comes LIVE from Paris this weekend!

The Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan Podcast. Picture: Radio X

Johnny and Gavin "The Woodman" Woods are hosting a special show from Team GB House as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kick off.

Johnny Vaughan and Gavin "The Woodman" Woods are taking The Kickabout on tour!

On Saturday 27th July, The Kickabout will come LIVE from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The duo will be live from Team GB House, minutes away from the historic Pavillon D'Armenonville, on Saturday morning from 11am (our time).

They'll be joined by guests and previewing, in their own unique way, everything that is to come over the next two weeks in Paris!

Tune in to Radio X at 11am on Saturday 27th July to hear the show.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

How to download Global Player

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

Global Player opens up a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly-curated playlists, all in one place, wherever you go. All for free. Just sign in and enjoy!