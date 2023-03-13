Stevie Nicks pays tribute to Christine McVie with performance of Landslide

Stevie Nicks pays tribute the the late Christine McVie. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS3. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Fleetwood Mac legend dedicated the 1975 anthem to her late bandmate during her co-headlining show with Billie Joel.

Stevie Nicks paid emotional tribute to the late Christine McVie over the weekend.

The Fleetwood Mac singer launched her Two Icons, One Night co-headline tour with Billie Joel at the So-Fi Stadium at Inglewood, Califordia on Friday (10th March).

The gig , marked her first since the death of McVie, aged 79, in November 2022 and Nicks chose the end of the show to pay tribute to her friend and bandmate.

As the 16-track set reached its finale, Nicks performed the heartfelt 1975 single as photos ofMcVie were shown on the big screen.

At the end of the track, Nicks admitted tearfully: “There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.”

Christine McVie sadly passed away last year after a short illness.

The surviving members of the band - made up of Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham - attended McVie's memorial service, which took place on Monday 9th January in Malibu, California.

Shortly after, Mick Fleetwood took to Instagram to share the eulogy he gave on the day, which explained: "This is what I presented on Monday 9 2023 at the Celebration of Life for Christine McVie in Malibu, LA where the band members with their/our personal family and extended family of Fleetwood Mac gathered. It was a beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman and an incredible talent."

The eulogy itself including the words he shared when first finding out about the death of Christine and the following: "Thank you for coming today as we celebrate the incredible life of our sweet Christine.

"So, when we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris.

"And NOW since the loss of Christine, we are still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away."

See his full post below:

It continued: "In THIS moment in time, we celebrate her life, all together here today to help with our healing.

"I've been blessed to be a part of a family that created a safe place for Chris and the band's music to unfold. I am extremely honored for her to have been in my family's life for over 55 years. Amy, Lucy, Ruby and Tessa, my four beautiful daughters and extended family grew up sharing a life with Christine. We all love and miss her so much already."

He added: "I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. But that was our Christine - she was a North country girl from beginning to end never caring about the fluff. Again, it was Christing who gifted so much to millions around the world.

"She is being remembered Everywhere, Just as her song says,'I want to be with you everywhere' and she is."

