The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022

Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that passed away over the past 12 months.

Irene Cara, musician The singer and actress, starred in the 1980 musical film Fame as Coco Hernandez. She also sang the theme song, plus the title track to 1983's Flashdance. She died on 25th November, aged 63. Irene Cara in Fame (1980). Picture: Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Wilko Johnson, musician The guitarist of the influential 1970s R&B band Dr Feelgood died on 21st November, aged 75. Wilko Johnson, influential guitarist. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Keith Levene, musician A founding member of The Clash and guitarist with Public Image Ltd, died on 11th November of liver cancer, aged 65. Keith Levene in 1981. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Leslie Phillips, actor The TV and movie actor starred in a number of the early Carry On films, the hugely-popular Doctor In The House series and the long-running radio comedy The Navy Lark. He died on 7th November, aged 98. Leslie Phillips in 1977. Picture: Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Aaron Carter, musician The star of The Backstreet Boys died on 5th November aged 34. Aaron Carter died on 5th November. Picture: Image Press Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

Bill Treacher, actor The actor, best known for playing Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, died on 5th November from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Bill Treacher as Arthur Fowler in 1985. Picture: Peter Stone/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Jerry Lee Lewis, musician The controversial, pioneering rock'n'roll star died on 28th October aged 87. Jerry Lee Lewis in 1957. Picture: Maurice Seymour/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dame Angela Lansbury, actor The stage, film and television star, best known for TV's Murder, She Wrote, died on 11th October, aged 96. ngela Lansbury stars as mystery writer and crime solver Jessica Fletcher, 1990. Picture: CBS via Getty Images

Loretta Lynn, musician The US country music star died on 4th October aged 90. Loretta Lynn in July 1973. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Coolio, musician The rapper, real name Artis Ivey Jr, was best known for his hit Gangsta's Paradise. He died on 28th September, aged 59. Coolio, pictured in 1995. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Harry Landis, actor That star of Friday Night Dinner died on 11th September, aged 95. Paul Ritter, Harry Landis and Paul Kaye in Friday Night Dinner, 2014. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Queen Elizabeth II The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch died on 8th September, aged 96. She was given a full state funeral on 19th September. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Newsphoto / Alamy Stock Photo

Darius Danesh, musician The Scottish singer, who rose to fame on the reality TV shows Popstars and Pop Idol, diedon 11th August aged just 41. Dariius Danesh. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Olivia Newton-John, musician The British-Australian singer, who shot to world fame playing Sandy in the movie musical Grease (1978), died on 8th August, aged 73. Olivia Newton-John with her Grease co-star, John Travolta. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Anne Heche, actor Heche was best known for appearing in Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer and the remake of Psycho. She died on 5th August after a car crash. She was 53. Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Nichelle Nichols, actor Best known for playing Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek, Nichols was one of the first black women to receive a prominent role on US TV in the 60s. She died on 30th July, aged 89. Nichelle Nichols as the iconic Uhura in Star Trek. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

Bernard Cribbins, actor The British actor, who starred in The Railway Children, Hitchcock's Frenzy, was the voice of The Wombles and enjoyed a supporting role in Doctor Who in the 00s, died on 27th July, aged 93. He also enjoyed a successful pop career with songs like Right Said Fred and Hole In The Ground. Bernard Cribbins in July 1977. Picture: Chris Ridley/Radio Times/Getty Images

Paul Ryder, musician The Happy Mondays bassist - frontman Shaun Ryder's brother - died suddenly on 15th July. He was 58. Paul Ryder was bassist with Happy Mondays. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

James Caan, actor The New York-born actor, who shot to stardom in The Godfather, died on 6th July, aged 82. He became known to a new generation as Will Ferrell's father in Elf (2003). James Caan in Elf (2003). Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

Ray Liotta, actor The star of Field Of Dreams and Goodfellas died on 26th May, aged 67. Ray Liotta starred in Goodfellas. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Andrew Fletcher, musician One of the founding members of UK band Depeche Mode died on 26th May, aged 60. "Fletch" was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode. Picture: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Vangelis, musician The pioneering Greek musician, who received an Oscar for his score to the film Chariots Of Fire, died on 17th May, aged 79. He was a member of the band Aphrodite's Child and was also well known for his score to Blade Runner. Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, better known as Vangelis, in 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Dennis Waterman, actor The British actor and singer, best known for starring in The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks, died of lung cancer on 8th May, aged 74. Dennis Waterman starred in Minder and The Sweeney. Picture: Rune Hellestad/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

June Brown, actor Best known for her iconic role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, Brown died on 3rd April, aged 95. June Brown as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, 1997. Picture: Alisdair MacDonald/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Tom Parker, musician A member of British pop act The Wanted, Parker died on 30th March after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33. Tom Parker of The Wanted in 2013. Picture: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty

Taylor Hawkins, musician The drummer with Foo Fighters died suddenly on 25th March while the band were on tour in Colombia. He was 50. In September, Dave Grohl and his bandmates held two enormous tribute shows, in London and Los Angeles. Taylor Hawkins in February 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Lynda Baron, actor The start of the British sitcom Open All Hours and the kids' TV show Come Outside, died on 5th March, aged 82. Lynda Baron with Pippin in Come Outside. Picture: Avalon/Getty Images)

Shane Warne, cricketer The Australian Hall of Fame cricketer died from a heart attack on 4th March, aged 52. Shane Warne died in March. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Mark Lanegan, musician The star of Screaming Trees and Queens Of The Stone Age died on 22nd February, aged 57. Mark Lanegan. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Jamal Edwards, entrepreneur and DJ The founder of SBTV, which helped launch Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Emeli Sandé, died on 20th February, aged 31. Jamal Edwards died in February. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

Ivan Reitman, film director The Czechoslovak-born Canadian director of Ghostbusters and Kindergarten Cop died on 12th February, aged 75. Ivan Reitman directing Ghostbusters in 1984. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Barry Cryer, writer and comedian Cryer was a performer and scriptwriter, who worked with Ronnie Corbett, Les Dawson, Spike Milligan, Morecambe & Wise and The Two Ronnies. He died on 25th January, aged 86. Barry Cryer died in January. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Meat Loaf, musician The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for his 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell and its 1993 sequel Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell. He died on 20th January, aged 74, from complications from COVID-19. Meat Loaf in 1985. Picture: Adrian Greer Michael Short/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Ronnie Spector, musician Born Veronica Bennett, the US singer fronted The Ronettes, best known for Be My Baby and Baby I Love You. She died on 12th January from cancer, aged 78. Ronnie Spector died in January. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo