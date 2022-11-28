The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022
28 November 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 18:47
Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that passed away over the past 12 months.
-
Irene Cara, musician
The singer and actress, starred in the 1980 musical film Fame as Coco Hernandez. She also sang the theme song, plus the title track to 1983's Flashdance. She died on 25th November, aged 63.
-
Wilko Johnson, musician
The guitarist of the influential 1970s R&B band Dr Feelgood died on 21st November, aged 75.
-
Keith Levene, musician
A founding member of The Clash and guitarist with Public Image Ltd, died on 11th November of liver cancer, aged 65.
-
Leslie Phillips, actor
The TV and movie actor starred in a number of the early Carry On films, the hugely-popular Doctor In The House series and the long-running radio comedy The Navy Lark. He died on 7th November, aged 98.
-
Aaron Carter, musician
The star of The Backstreet Boys died on 5th November aged 34.
-
Bill Treacher, actor
The actor, best known for playing Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, died on 5th November from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
-
Jerry Lee Lewis, musician
The controversial, pioneering rock'n'roll star died on 28th October aged 87.
-
Dame Angela Lansbury, actor
The stage, film and television star, best known for TV's Murder, She Wrote, died on 11th October, aged 96.
-
Loretta Lynn, musician
The US country music star died on 4th October aged 90.
-
Coolio, musician
The rapper, real name Artis Ivey Jr, was best known for his hit Gangsta's Paradise. He died on 28th September, aged 59.
-
Harry Landis, actor
That star of Friday Night Dinner died on 11th September, aged 95.
-
Queen Elizabeth II
The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch died on 8th September, aged 96. She was given a full state funeral on 19th September.
-
Darius Danesh, musician
The Scottish singer, who rose to fame on the reality TV shows Popstars and Pop Idol, diedon 11th August aged just 41.
-
Olivia Newton-John, musician
The British-Australian singer, who shot to world fame playing Sandy in the movie musical Grease (1978), died on 8th August, aged 73.
-
Anne Heche, actor
Heche was best known for appearing in Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer and the remake of Psycho. She died on 5th August after a car crash. She was 53.
-
Nichelle Nichols, actor
Best known for playing Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek, Nichols was one of the first black women to receive a prominent role on US TV in the 60s. She died on 30th July, aged 89.
-
Bernard Cribbins, actor
The British actor, who starred in The Railway Children, Hitchcock's Frenzy, was the voice of The Wombles and enjoyed a supporting role in Doctor Who in the 00s, died on 27th July, aged 93. He also enjoyed a successful pop career with songs like Right Said Fred and Hole In The Ground.
-
Paul Ryder, musician
The Happy Mondays bassist - frontman Shaun Ryder's brother - died suddenly on 15th July. He was 58.
-
James Caan, actor
The New York-born actor, who shot to stardom in The Godfather, died on 6th July, aged 82. He became known to a new generation as Will Ferrell's father in Elf (2003).
-
Ray Liotta, actor
The star of Field Of Dreams and Goodfellas died on 26th May, aged 67.
-
Andrew Fletcher, musician
One of the founding members of UK band Depeche Mode died on 26th May, aged 60.
-
Vangelis, musician
The pioneering Greek musician, who received an Oscar for his score to the film Chariots Of Fire, died on 17th May, aged 79. He was a member of the band Aphrodite's Child and was also well known for his score to Blade Runner.
-
Dennis Waterman, actor
The British actor and singer, best known for starring in The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks, died of lung cancer on 8th May, aged 74.
-
June Brown, actor
Best known for her iconic role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, Brown died on 3rd April, aged 95.
-
Tom Parker, musician
A member of British pop act The Wanted, Parker died on 30th March after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33.
-
Taylor Hawkins, musician
The drummer with Foo Fighters died suddenly on 25th March while the band were on tour in Colombia. He was 50. In September, Dave Grohl and his bandmates held two enormous tribute shows, in London and Los Angeles.
-
Lynda Baron, actor
The start of the British sitcom Open All Hours and the kids' TV show Come Outside, died on 5th March, aged 82.
-
Shane Warne, cricketer
The Australian Hall of Fame cricketer died from a heart attack on 4th March, aged 52.
-
Mark Lanegan, musician
The star of Screaming Trees and Queens Of The Stone Age died on 22nd February, aged 57.
-
Jamal Edwards, entrepreneur and DJ
The founder of SBTV, which helped launch Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Emeli Sandé, died on 20th February, aged 31.
-
Ivan Reitman, film director
The Czechoslovak-born Canadian director of Ghostbusters and Kindergarten Cop died on 12th February, aged 75.
-
Barry Cryer, writer and comedian
Cryer was a performer and scriptwriter, who worked with Ronnie Corbett, Les Dawson, Spike Milligan, Morecambe & Wise and The Two Ronnies. He died on 25th January, aged 86.
-
Meat Loaf, musician
The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for his 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell and its 1993 sequel Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell. He died on 20th January, aged 74, from complications from COVID-19.
-
Ronnie Spector, musician
Born Veronica Bennett, the US singer fronted The Ronettes, best known for Be My Baby and Baby I Love You. She died on 12th January from cancer, aged 78.
-
Sidney Poitier, actor
The first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor was best known for his roles in The Defiant Ones, In The Heat Of The Night and To Sir With Love. He died of heart failure on 6th January, aged 94.