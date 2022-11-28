The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022

28 November 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 18:47

Some of the people that we lost in 2022: Meat Loaf, Taylor Hawkins, HM The Queen, June Brown, Angela Lansbury and Olivia Newton-John
Some of the people that we lost in 2022: Meat Loaf, Taylor Hawkins, HM The Queen, June Brown, Angela Lansbury and Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Sueddeutsche Zeitung Photo/Allstar Picture Library Limited./TT News Agency/Suzan Moore/REUTERS/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that passed away over the past 12 months.

  1. Irene Cara, musician

    The singer and actress, starred in the 1980 musical film Fame as Coco Hernandez. She also sang the theme song, plus the title track to 1983's Flashdance. She died on 25th November, aged 63.

    Irene Cara in Fame (1980)
    Irene Cara in Fame (1980). Picture: Album / Alamy Stock Photo

  2. Wilko Johnson, musician

    The guitarist of the influential 1970s R&B band Dr Feelgood died on 21st November, aged 75.

    Wilko Johnson, influential guitarist
    Wilko Johnson, influential guitarist. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

  3. Keith Levene, musician

    A founding member of The Clash and guitarist with Public Image Ltd, died on 11th November of liver cancer, aged 65.

    Keith Levene in 1981
    Keith Levene in 1981. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

  4. Leslie Phillips, actor

    The TV and movie actor starred in a number of the early Carry On films, the hugely-popular Doctor In The House series and the long-running radio comedy The Navy Lark. He died on 7th November, aged 98.

    Leslie Phillips in 1977
    Leslie Phillips in 1977. Picture: Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

  5. Aaron Carter, musician

    The star of The Backstreet Boys died on 5th November aged 34.

    Aaron Carter died on 5th November
    Aaron Carter died on 5th November. Picture: Image Press Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

  6. Bill Treacher, actor

    The actor, best known for playing Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, died on 5th November from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

    Bill Treacher as Arthur Fowler in 1985
    Bill Treacher as Arthur Fowler in 1985. Picture: Peter Stone/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

  7. Jerry Lee Lewis, musician

    The controversial, pioneering rock'n'roll star died on 28th October aged 87.

    Jerry Lee Lewis in 1957
    Jerry Lee Lewis in 1957. Picture: Maurice Seymour/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  8. Dame Angela Lansbury, actor

    The stage, film and television star, best known for TV's Murder, She Wrote, died on 11th October, aged 96.

    ngela Lansbury stars as mystery writer and crime solver Jessica Fletcher, 1990
    ngela Lansbury stars as mystery writer and crime solver Jessica Fletcher, 1990. Picture: CBS via Getty Images

  9. Loretta Lynn, musician

    The US country music star died on 4th October aged 90.

    Loretta Lynn in July 1973
    Loretta Lynn in July 1973. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

  10. Coolio, musician

    The rapper, real name Artis Ivey Jr, was best known for his hit Gangsta's Paradise. He died on 28th September, aged 59.

    Coolio, pictured in 1995
    Coolio, pictured in 1995. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

  11. Harry Landis, actor

    That star of Friday Night Dinner died on 11th September, aged 95.

    Paul Ritter, Harry Landis and Paul Kaye in Friday Night Dinner, 2014
    Paul Ritter, Harry Landis and Paul Kaye in Friday Night Dinner, 2014. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

  12. Queen Elizabeth II

    The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch died on 8th September, aged 96. She was given a full state funeral on 19th September.

    Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
    Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Newsphoto / Alamy Stock Photo

  13. Darius Danesh, musician

    The Scottish singer, who rose to fame on the reality TV shows Popstars and Pop Idol, diedon 11th August aged just 41.

    Dariius Danesh
    Dariius Danesh. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

  14. Olivia Newton-John, musician

    The British-Australian singer, who shot to world fame playing Sandy in the movie musical Grease (1978), died on 8th August, aged 73.

    Olivia Newton-John with her Grease co-star, John Travolta
    Olivia Newton-John with her Grease co-star, John Travolta. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

  15. Anne Heche, actor

    Heche was best known for appearing in Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer and the remake of Psycho. She died on 5th August after a car crash. She was 53.

    Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
    Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

  16. Nichelle Nichols, actor

    Best known for playing Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek, Nichols was one of the first black women to receive a prominent role on US TV in the 60s. She died on 30th July, aged 89.

    Nichelle Nichols as the iconic Uhura in Star Trek
    Nichelle Nichols as the iconic Uhura in Star Trek. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

  17. Bernard Cribbins, actor

    The British actor, who starred in The Railway Children, Hitchcock's Frenzy, was the voice of The Wombles and enjoyed a supporting role in Doctor Who in the 00s, died on 27th July, aged 93. He also enjoyed a successful pop career with songs like Right Said Fred and Hole In The Ground.

    Bernard Cribbins in July 1977
    Bernard Cribbins in July 1977. Picture: Chris Ridley/Radio Times/Getty Images

  18. Paul Ryder, musician

    The Happy Mondays bassist - frontman Shaun Ryder's brother - died suddenly on 15th July. He was 58.

    Paul Ryder was bassist with Happy Mondays
    Paul Ryder was bassist with Happy Mondays. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

  19. James Caan, actor

    The New York-born actor, who shot to stardom in The Godfather, died on 6th July, aged 82. He became known to a new generation as Will Ferrell's father in Elf (2003).

    James Caan in Elf (2003)
    James Caan in Elf (2003). Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

  20. Ray Liotta, actor

    The star of Field Of Dreams and Goodfellas died on 26th May, aged 67.

    Ray Liotta starred in Goodfellas
    Ray Liotta starred in Goodfellas. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

  21. Andrew Fletcher, musician

    One of the founding members of UK band Depeche Mode died on 26th May, aged 60.

    "Fletch" was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode
    "Fletch" was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode. Picture: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

  22. Vangelis, musician

    The pioneering Greek musician, who received an Oscar for his score to the film Chariots Of Fire, died on 17th May, aged 79. He was a member of the band Aphrodite's Child and was also well known for his score to Blade Runner.

    Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, better known as Vangelis, in 1976
    Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, better known as Vangelis, in 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  23. Dennis Waterman, actor

    The British actor and singer, best known for starring in The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks, died of lung cancer on 8th May, aged 74.

    Dennis Waterman starred in Minder and The Sweeney
    Dennis Waterman starred in Minder and The Sweeney. Picture: Rune Hellestad/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

  24. June Brown, actor

    Best known for her iconic role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, Brown died on 3rd April, aged 95.

    June Brown as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, 1997
    June Brown as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, 1997. Picture: Alisdair MacDonald/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

  25. Tom Parker, musician

    A member of British pop act The Wanted, Parker died on 30th March after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33.

    Tom Parker of The Wanted in 2013
    Tom Parker of The Wanted in 2013. Picture: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty

  26. Taylor Hawkins, musician

    The drummer with Foo Fighters died suddenly on 25th March while the band were on tour in Colombia. He was 50. In September, Dave Grohl and his bandmates held two enormous tribute shows, in London and Los Angeles.

    Taylor Hawkins in February 2022
    Taylor Hawkins in February 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

  27. Lynda Baron, actor

    The start of the British sitcom Open All Hours and the kids' TV show Come Outside, died on 5th March, aged 82.

    Lynda Baron with Pippin in Come Outside
    Lynda Baron with Pippin in Come Outside. Picture: Avalon/Getty Images)

  28. Shane Warne, cricketer

    The Australian Hall of Fame cricketer died from a heart attack on 4th March, aged 52.

    Shane Warne died in March
    Shane Warne died in March. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

  29. Mark Lanegan, musician

    The star of Screaming Trees and Queens Of The Stone Age died on 22nd February, aged 57.

    Mark Lanegan
    Mark Lanegan. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

  30. Jamal Edwards, entrepreneur and DJ

    The founder of SBTV, which helped launch Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Emeli Sandé, died on 20th February, aged 31.

    Jamal Edwards died in February
    Jamal Edwards died in February. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

  31. Ivan Reitman, film director

    The Czechoslovak-born Canadian director of Ghostbusters and Kindergarten Cop died on 12th February, aged 75.

    Ivan Reitman directing Ghostbusters in 1984
    Ivan Reitman directing Ghostbusters in 1984. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

  32. Barry Cryer, writer and comedian

    Cryer was a performer and scriptwriter, who worked with Ronnie Corbett, Les Dawson, Spike Milligan, Morecambe & Wise and The Two Ronnies. He died on 25th January, aged 86.

    Barry Cryer died in January
    Barry Cryer died in January. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

  33. Meat Loaf, musician

    The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for his 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell and its 1993 sequel Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell. He died on 20th January, aged 74, from complications from COVID-19.

    Meat Loaf in 1985
    Meat Loaf in 1985. Picture: Adrian Greer Michael Short/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

  34. Ronnie Spector, musician

    Born Veronica Bennett, the US singer fronted The Ronettes, best known for Be My Baby and Baby I Love You. She died on 12th January from cancer, aged 78.

    Ronnie Spector died in January
    Ronnie Spector died in January. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

  35. Sidney Poitier, actor

    The first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor was best known for his roles in The Defiant Ones, In The Heat Of The Night and To Sir With Love. He died of heart failure on 6th January, aged 94.

    Sidney Poitier in 1967
    Sidney Poitier in 1967. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

